Nailers Extend Season with Overtime Win in Game Four

Published on May 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers' Max Graham and Florida Everblades' Cam Johnson and Zach Berzolla on the ice

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers' Max Graham and Florida Everblades' Cam Johnson and Zach Berzolla on the ice(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers will play for at least one more day this season. On Friday night at WesBanco Arena, Max Graham scored at the 6:09 mark of overtime to lift Wheeling to the 3-2 victory in game four of the Eastern Conference Final Series against the Florida Everblades. The Nailers erased a pair of one-goal deficits during regulation on the way to their fourth overtime win of this postseason.

The Nailers had to navigate through a challenging first period, but only trailed by one goal when the buzzer sounded. At the 4:44 mark of the period, a possible goal by the Everblades was called off due to goaltender interference. However, a penalty shot was awarded on the play for a Wheeling player covering the puck in the crease. Florida leading scorer Anthony Romano took the attempt and skated in with a forehand shot, which was denied by Taylor Gauthier with his left pad. Less than two minutes later, the Everblades did get a goal to count, and it came during the opening stages of a penalty kill. Craig Needham slipped the puck toward the slot and got a friendly bounce to go into the net off of teammate Carson Gicewicz' foot. Florida nearly collected another goal later in the stanza, but more goaltender interference prevented it from counting.

The score stayed 1-0 until the final two minutes of the middle frame. With 1:32 remaining, the Nailers broke through to even the clash on the power play. Emil Pieniniemi fired a shot from the middle of the blueline that trickled out of Cam Johnson and landed on the right side of the crease. Matthew Queria poked in the loose puck with his backhand to pot the equalizer. However, just 25 seconds later, the Everblades went back on top. Jett Jones dragged the puck off of the end boards and set up Oliver Cooper, who lifted a shot up and into the top-left corner of the twine.

Despite the late second period frustration of a go-ahead goal, Wheeling returned for the third period determined to produce a tying tally. The home squad needed only 30 seconds to do exactly that. Craig Armstrong chased down a loose puck in the trapezoid, and ended up banking an attempt off of a Florida defender and in past Cam Johnson. That gave the Nailers some confidence, as the two clubs stayed deadlocked, 2-2 for the remainder of regulation.

Wheeling got a glorious opportunity in overtime, as the Everblades were called for delay of game at the 4:01 mark. The Nailers didn't score on that power play, but they did end the game eight seconds after the penalty expired. Brayden Edwards slid a pass across the slot to Max Graham, who buried a shot through Johnson's legs for the winning strike in Wheeling's 3-2 triumph.

Taylor Gauthier was tremendous in goal for the Nailers, as he denied 32 of the 34 shots he faced for his ninth win of the playoffs. Cam Johnson made 22 saves on 25 shots in the loss for the Everblades.

The Eastern Conference Final Series between the Nailers and Everblades will continue at WesBanco Arena on Saturday night with game five at 7:10 p.m. If Wheeling can win that game, the series will shift back to Florida's Hertz Arena for games six and seven on Monday and Wednesday, with both tilts scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Eastern Conference Final Series are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

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ECHL Stories from May 29, 2026

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