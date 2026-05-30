ECHL Transactions - May 29
Published on May 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 29, 2026:
Florida:
Add Logan Lambdin, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tarun Fizer, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Charlie Wright, D Assigned by Coachella Valley
Wheeling:
Add Blake Bennett, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack Works, F Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from May 29, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - May 29 - ECHL
- Thunder Sign Cloutier, Holmstrom to Two-Year Extensions - Adirondack Thunder
- Gladiators Announce 2026-27 Schedule, Season Opener Set for October 17th vs Norfolk - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades Can Advance to Finals with Win in Game 4 - Florida Everblades
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