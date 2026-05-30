ECHL Transactions - May 29

Published on May 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 29, 2026:

Florida:

Add Logan Lambdin, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tarun Fizer, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Charlie Wright, D Assigned by Coachella Valley

Wheeling:

Add Blake Bennett, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack Works, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from May 29, 2026

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