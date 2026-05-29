Blades Can Advance to Finals with Win in Game 4

Published on May 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







WHEELING, WV. - The Florida Everblades need one more win to advance to the 2026 Kelly Cup Finals, and will aim for that win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m.

Florida took Wheeling down 5-2 in Game 3 on Wednesday to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. The Everblades handed Wheeling their first home loss of the playoffs after they started off with a 6-0 record. A dominant third period, where Florida scored twice and outshot the Nailers 16-3 allowed the Everblades to smoothly seal the game.

Florida has been in this situation in each of the prior two rounds. In the opening round, the Everblades managed to sweep the Savannah Ghost Pirates in four games, but the South Carolina Stingrays won Game 4 in the second round to force the Everblades to Game 5, which Florida won.

Wheeling is 2-0 in elimination games this year, both in the second round against the Maine Mariners. This is the fifth time in franchise history the Nailers have trailed a series 3-0 - only once have they won game 4, losing that series in five games.







ECHL Stories from May 29, 2026

Blades Can Advance to Finals with Win in Game 4 - Florida Everblades

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