Blades Surge to 5-2 Win and 3-0 Series Lead

Published on May 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Isaac Nurse

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Isaac Nurse(Florida Everblades)

WHEELING, W.Va. - Three unanswered goals by the Florida Everblades snapped a 2-2 deadlock and lifted the Blades to a 5-2 victory over the Wheeling Nailers in Game Three of the ECHL Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night at WesBanco Arena. With the victory, the Everblades assumed a commanding three-games-to-none lead in the best-of-seven series.

Just 16 seconds after the opening draw, Craig Needham stunned the home crowd, picking up an errant puck and firing it home from the left half wall past Wheeling goaltender Taylor Gauthier for a quick 1-0 lead.

Needham's second tally of the playoffs marked the 12th time in 12 playoff games that the Blades scored first.

Wheeling drew even at the 12:39 mark, as Tiernan Shoudy scored 24 seconds after the Everblades survived the Nailers' first power play shift of the night.

Far from done in in the first period, the Everblades reclaimed a 2-1 lead at the 18:34 mark. Anthony Romano buried a feed from Sam Stange from atop the left circle to register his league-leading ninth playoff goal and put the good guys in front once again.

Despite surrendering a first-period goal, Blades netminder Cam Johnson was busy over the first 20 minutes, making 12 saves, as Florida was outshot 13-8 in the opening frame.

After Wheeling's Brayden Edwards collected the Nailers' second equalizer of the game at the 9:02 mark, Carson Gicewicz responded in short order, as Florida capitalized on a Wheeling turnover to grab a 3-2 lead at 11:20. Oliver Cooper and Jett Jones earning the assists on Gicewicz's sixth goal of the postseason.

Johnson was stout over the middle 20 minutes, stopping a dozen shots for the second straight period. Wheeling outshot Florida 13-9 in the second.

A dominant third period saw the Everblades assume total control of the contest on both ends of the ice. Hudson Elynuik streaked past the Wheeling defense and convert his third goal of the playoffs, closing the deal with a five-hole shot that beat Gauthier for a 4-2 lead at the 6:56 mark. Cole Moberg picked up the assist.

Less than two-minutes later, Moberg made it a two-point night, widening the Everblades' lead to 5-2 with his third playoff goal at 8:45. Stange recorded his second assist of the game, while Elynuik also chipped in a helper for his second point of the contest.

The Everblades dominated the third period shot count 16-3 and ended the night with a 33-29 edge in the shot department after being outshot 26-17 after two periods.

The victorious Johnson ended the night with 27 saves for Florida, while Gauthier logged 28 saves for Wheeling.

Game Four of the series will be played Friday night, while Game Five is slated for Saturday night, should it be necessary. Puck drop in Wheeling for both games is 7:10 p.m. Should the series require additional games, action would shift back to Hertz Arena for potential Games Six and Seven on Monday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 3, both at 7:30 p.m. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

BLADES BITS

Craig Needham's opening goal was his first marker since Game Three of the South Division Finals, a 7-3 victory at South Carolina.

Anthony Romano's ninth playoff goal in 12 games moved him into a tie for the league lead, matching former Everblade Bobo Carpenter, who also has nine goals in 12 games for the Kansas City Mavericks.

Carson Gicewicz snapped a short two-game string without a point, collecting his sixth goal of the playoffs in the second period.

Hudson Elynuik returned to the Everblades lineup for the first time in 12 days and scored a goal. For Elynuik, it was his third goal in his last five playoff contests.

Cole Moberg's third-period goal was his second of the series and gave the blueliner three points in the three games against Wheeling.

Cam Johnson's 27 saves was his third-highest save performance of the playoffs.

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ECHL Stories from May 27, 2026

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