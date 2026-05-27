Head Coach David Warsofsky Will Not Return as Head Coach for 2026-27 Season

Published on May 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that Head Coach David Warsofsky will not return as Head Coach of the Stingrays for the 2026-27 season.

"During our end of the season meeting yesterday, David communicated to me that he really enjoyed coaching the Stingrays this past season," Stingrays President Rob Concannon said. "But, at this time, he wanted to explore other types of opportunities in hockey development. We appreciate David's hard work over the past season and wish him nothing but the best."

Warsofsky finished his first year with a record of 45-23-1-3 and led the Stingrays to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs before falling to the Florida Everblades.

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2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.







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