Everblades Look for 3-0 Series Lead against Nailers

Published on May 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







WHEELING, WV. - The Florida Everblades opened two games of the Eastern Conference Finals with victories against the Wheeling Nailers. The Everblades now head to West Virginia looking to take control of the series as they face the Nailers in Game 3 at 7:10 p.m.

Florida started the series with consecutive wins at Hertz Arena, earning a 2-1 win in Game 1 before following it with a tightly contested 1-0 shutout in Game 2. Through two games, the Everblades have continued to generate offense early and maintain control once taking the lead.

Wheeling was held to just one goal by Florida across the last two contests, as the Everblades capitalized when chances emerged. The opening games have been defined by tight checking and limited offensive opportunities.

Florida will look to continue the momentum on the road and secure a 3-0 series lead, which would move them one victory away from another Kelly Cup Finals appearance. Game 3 presents an opportunity to continue the approach that has fueled the Everblades team, scoring early. The Everblades have won every playoff game this postseason in which they've scored first, making early offensive pressure a key factor in their success.

Special teams played a major role in the most recent matchup, with both teams getting opportunities to showcase their units. Florida has continued to find success in special teams situations throughout the postseason, converting at 17.9% on the power play (7-for-39) while operating at an impressive 96.8% on the penalty kill (30-for-31).

Wheeling enters Game 3 with a 10% success rate on the power play (5-for-50) and an 87.1% penalty kill (54-for-62). As the series shifts to West Virginia, special teams could once again play a deciding role in what has already been a tightly contested Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

Game 3 puck drop is scheduled for tonight at 7:10 p.m. in Wheeling at the WesBanco Arena as the Eastern Conference Finals continue, with Games 4 and, if necessary, 5 in West Virginia.







ECHL Stories from May 27, 2026

Everblades Look for 3-0 Series Lead against Nailers - Florida Everblades

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