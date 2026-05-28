Florida Halts Wheeling's Home Win Streak in Game Three

Published on May 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers forward Brayden Edwards (right) grabs the puck against the Florida Everblades

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers forward Brayden Edwards (right) grabs the puck against the Florida Everblades(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - For the third time in this year's playoffs, the Wheeling Nailers will take the ice with their season on the line. The Florida Everblades became the first road team to win a game in the Eastern Conference Final Series, as they defeated the Nailers, 5-2 at WesBanco Arena on Wednesday night. Hudson Elynuik and Cole Moberg both tallied one goal and one assist for Florida, who took a 3-0 advantage in the best-of-seven set. The loss was Wheeling's first at home in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The game got off to a sour start, as Florida opened the scoring just 16 seconds into play. Craig Needham let a shot go from the left wing wall, which found its way into the net. The Nailers pulled even with 7:21 remaining in the first period. Max Graham won a puck battle along the left wing wall, then made a pass to Mike Posma on the left side of the slot. Posma kept the puck moving to the right, as he set up Tiernan Shoudy for a one-time rocket from the right hashmarks. The Everblades regained the lead with 1:26 to go, when Anthony Romano whizzed in a wrist shot from the left circle off of a transition rush.

Both teams got on the scoreboard once during the middle frame. Wheeling knotted the score at the 9:02 mark, when Ryan McAllister pulled the puck off of the right wing wall, then led Brayden Edwards toward the net. Edwards deked to his forehand and slipped a shot around Cam Johnson's left leg. 2:18 later, Florida went back on top for the third time. A bouncing puck landed on Carson Gicewicz' tape just outside of the crease, and he quickly lifted a shot up and into the top shelf.

The Everblades took the game to the finish line with a dominant third period, as they scored twice, while outshooting the Nailers, 16-3. Hudson Elynuik broke past the defense and slipped a backhander through Taylor Gauthier's legs at the 6:56 mark, then Cole Moberg tossed in a shot from the middle of the blueline 1:49 later for the 5-2 final score.

Cam Johnson picked up the win for Florida, as he stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced. Taylor Gauthier made 28 saves on 33 shots for Wheeling.

The two teams will have Thursday off before the Eastern Conference Final Series resumes at WesBanco Arena on Friday at 7:10 p.m. Game five (if necessary) will also be played in Wheeling on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. The series will then return to Florida's Hertz Arena for game six and seven (both if necessary) on Monday and Wednesday, with both matches starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Eastern Conference Final Series are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

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ECHL Stories from May 27, 2026

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