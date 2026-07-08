Nailers Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Players

Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers have announced their list of players who received qualifying offers for the summer of 2026. Eight players were tendered qualifying offers for Wheeling.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. on July 22, at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a Player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.

All regular-season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a Player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status. North America - National Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League (Defunct, but games played count toward veteran status)

Europe - Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic), Liiga (Finland), DEL (Germany), KHL (Russia), Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia), SHL (Sweden), National League (Switzerland)

If a player has already signed a contract for 2026-27, that player does not need to be tendered a qualifying offer.

The eight qualified players for the Wheeling Nailers are:

F Craig Armstrong

G Gabriel D'Aigle

F Connor Lockhart

F Nick McCarry

F Logan Pietila

F Mike Posma

F Tiernan Shoudy

D Aidan Sutter







ECHL Stories from July 8, 2026

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