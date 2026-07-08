Oilers Extend Qualifying Offers
Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, extend qualifying offers to four forwards, two defensemen, and two goaltenders for a total of eight players.
An explanation of qualifying offers provided by the ECHL can be found below.
Players who had already signed a contract by July 7 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.
Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.
The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22, at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void, and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a Player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.
All regular-season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a Player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status.
North America - National Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League (Defunct, but games played count toward veteran status)
Europe - Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic), Liiga (Finland), DEL (Germany), KHL (Russia), Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia), SHL (Sweden), National League (Switzerland)
The following players have received a Qualifying Offer from the Tulsa Oilers:
FORWARDS: Ian Amsbaugh, Josh Nelson, Jonny Hooker, Easton Armstrong
DEFENSEMAN: Connor Fedorek, Max Ruoho
GOALIES: David Tendek, Jake Sibell
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
ECHL Stories from July 8, 2026
- Cyclones Announce First Signing of 2026-27, Adam Kydd Re-Signs for Next Season - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Florida Everblades Equipment Sale on July 19th - Florida Everblades
- Idaho Steelheads Announce Qualifying Offers - Idaho Steelheads
- Jaden Grant Joins Walleye for 2026-27 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Greensboro Gargoyles Announce Qualifying Offers - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Rush Announce Qualifying Offers for 2026-27 Season - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Extend Qualifying Offers to Four Players - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears Sign Rookie Defenseman Jarod Crespo - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Players with Qualifying Offers - ECHL
- Knight Monsters Announce 2026-27 Qualifying Offers - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Qualifying Offers - Worcester Railers HC
- Savannah Announces Qualifying Offers - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Gladiators Extend Qualifying Offers to Six Players - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Issue Qualifying Offers to Eight - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Players - Wheeling Nailers
- Jack Brackett Returns for Second Season with the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers Extend Qualifying Offers - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals Send 2026 Season Qualifying Offers - Reading Royals
- Lions Announce 2026-27 Qualifying Offers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Four Signings for 2026-27 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Players for 2026-27 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Submit Qualifying Offers to Eight Players - Adirondack Thunder
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce Qualifying Offers for 2026-27 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
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