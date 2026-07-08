Oilers Extend Qualifying Offers

Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, extend qualifying offers to four forwards, two defensemen, and two goaltenders for a total of eight players.

An explanation of qualifying offers provided by the ECHL can be found below.

Players who had already signed a contract by July 7 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22, at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void, and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a Player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.

All regular-season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a Player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status.

North America - National Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League (Defunct, but games played count toward veteran status)

Europe - Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic), Liiga (Finland), DEL (Germany), KHL (Russia), Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia), SHL (Sweden), National League (Switzerland)

The following players have received a Qualifying Offer from the Tulsa Oilers:

FORWARDS: Ian Amsbaugh, Josh Nelson, Jonny Hooker, Easton Armstrong

DEFENSEMAN: Connor Fedorek, Max Ruoho

GOALIES: David Tendek, Jake Sibell

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







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