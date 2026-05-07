Oilers Become Most Experienced Coaching Staff in the ECHL with Addition of Bruce Ramsay

Published on May 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the hiring of Bruce Ramsay, and his 24 seasons of professional coaching experience - including six as the head coach of the Oilers - as Associate Coach.

Ramsay instantly gives Tulsa the most experienced coaching staff in the ECHL, adding more than 1000 games of head coaching knowledge to Head Coach Rob Murray's impressive resume. The pair combine for 2,567 games coached and their partnership marks the first time in league history that two John Brophy Award (ECHL Coach of the Year) winners have worked on the same staff. Ramsay and Murray both possess AHL coaching experience and winning trophy cabinets, with a Kelly Cup, a Calder Cup and three Brabham Cups between them.

"First I want to thank Andy, Taylor and Rob for the opportunity," said Associate Coach Bruce Ramsay. "Andy and Taylor's desire to win is contagious. Their goal is to build a winning team, and their commitment and dedication to achieving their vision made it easy to hop on board. Rob and I have known each other for many years, and we have a great relationship. I know that he's a great coach firsthand through our teams' many battles. We are two of the longest serving coaches in this league, and I look forward to what we can achieve as a team. And of course, I love that I'm back in Tulsa. This was my family's home for six years and I made some special memories and lifelong friends here. The Oilers fanbase is incredible, and I can't wait to have a role in giving them some great hockey memories."

The Dryden, Ontario native is still loved by the Tulsa fanbase despite spending the last seven seasons as the bench boss for their longest-standing rivals, the Wichita Thunder. Ramsay was head coach of the Oilers from the 2009-10 season through the 2014-15 season, bringing a fast-paced, high-scoring style to the BOK Center. His final season, Tulsa's first in the ECHL, resulted in the Oilers scoring 248 goals, a total that remains unsurpassed.

"We are so excited to be adding someone with so much experience and success in the ECHL like Coach Ramsay to our team," said Oilers Owner Andy Scurto. "I am confident that the combination of Coach Murray and Coach Ramsay will create an amazing dynamic duo that will help the team achieve greatness!"

Also known as an excellent talent evaluator and recruiter, he brought players like Chad Costello, Jack Combs, Gary Steffes, Matt Register, Stephen Perfetto, Nathan Lutz, Kevin Carr and Adam Pleskach to Tulsa. A piece the Oilers have missed in recent years, Ramsay employed three ECHL First All-Star Team forwards during his time in Wichita, including a pair in 2024-25.

"Bruce and I have been friends for a long time," said Head Coach Rob Murray. "I'm friendly with a lot of coaches, but there are only a few I'm on a level with where I could truly say that guy is a great friend of mine, and he is one. It's a unique scenario to work alongside someone who understands the experience of being a head coach. He's a great coach with a wealth of hockey knowledge, and I'm excited to see what we can accomplish. I am also thrilled with my extension. The nine years here in Tulsa have flown by and I love being here and working with the Oilers staff. I want to express a world of gratitude to both Andy Scurto and Taylor Hall for showing confidence in my abilities and a trust that Bruce and I can take the organization further."

In conjunction with Ramsay's signing Murray has been extended an additional season through the 2027-28 season, matching the two-year duration of Ramsay's contract as Associate Coach.







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