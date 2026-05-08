Maine Mariners Begin Round 2 of Playoffs Friday in Wheeling

Published on May 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, continue their Kelly Cup Playoff run this weekend, advancing to the North Division Finals against the Wheeling Nailers. The Mariners defeated the Adirondack Thunder in seven games in Round 1, clinching their first playoff series victory in team history.

Games 1 and 2 of the North Division Finals are Friday and Saturday night at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, WV, both beginning at 7:10 PM. The Nailers were the top seed in the North this season and defeated the #4 Reading Royals in five games of their North Division Semifinals. Maine, the #2 seed, needed all seven to take out #3 Adirondack, capped off with a 3-1 win on Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners and Nailers met five times in the regular season, with Maine going 2-2-1. Four of the five meetings took place prior to the new year. The home team won five of the six games in the season series.

The Mariners are back on home ice for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) at the Cross Insurance Arena on Monday, May 11th, Tuesday, May 12th, and Wednesday, May 13th. All games begin at 7:00 PM and all tickets are $15 (not including fees), available at MarinersOfMaine.com/playoffs or the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office. If the series goes to Games 6 or 7, they'll be played back in Wheeling on Saturday, May 16th and Monday, May 18th, at 7:10 PM.

Official "watch parties" for Games 1 and 2 will take place at Three Dollar Deweys in downtown Portland. All games will be broadcast on FloHockey and Mixlr, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

The Mariners Round 1 victory marks their first series win in team history, and the first by a Portland professional hockey team since 2011 (Portland Pirates over Connecticut Whale). Defenseman Nick Anderson scored the game-winning goal for the Mariners in Game 7, breaking a 1-1 tie with 3:50 left in the third period.







ECHL Stories from May 7, 2026

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