Preview of Division Finals - 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs

Published on May 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







North Division Finals

#1 Wheeling Nailers vs. #2 Maine Mariners

Series Matchup Sheet

Wheeling has reached the second round for the fourth time in its last five playoff appearances while Maine is in the Division Finals for the first time in team history.

The Nailers enter the second round on the heels of a 4 games to 1 victory over Reading in the opening round. Taylor Gauthier keyed the series win, allowing just four goals in five games, with three shutouts. Matthew Quercia led the team in scoring with six points (2g-4a).

Maine outlasted Adirondack in a seven-game series in its opening-round matchup. Jacob Hudson is tied for second after one round with five goals and is tied for fourth with eight points. Luke Cavallin, the 2025 June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player with Trois-Rivières, went 2-2 against the Thunder and ranks fifth with a 1.41 goals-against average and is sixth with a .938 save percentage.

Wheeling was 3-1-1 in the regular-season series while Maine went 2-2-1. Mike Posma led the Nailers with four goals while Brent Johnson posted a team-leading six points (0g-6a). Hudson and Robert Cronin both scored three goals for the Mariners with Brooklyn Kalmikov recording eight points (2g-6a).

Game 1 - Friday, May 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling

Game 2 - Saturday, May 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling

Game 3 - Monday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET at Maine

Game 4 - Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. ET at Maine

Game 5 - Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m. ET at Maine (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Monday, May 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)

South Division Finals

#1 Florida Everblades vs. #2 South Carolina Stingrays

Series Matchup Sheet

Two of the most successful teams in ECHL postseason history meet in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the ninth time. Florida and South Carolina have split the previous eight playoff matchups, with the Everblades prevailing 4 games to 2 in their last meeting in the 2023 South Division Semifinals.

Florida defeated Savannah in four games in the opening round. Carson Gicewicz led the way for the Everblades offensively with four goals and five points while Cam Johnson, the ECHL's all-time leader with 61 career playoff wins, allowed two goals or less in each of the four games, posting a .963 save percentage.

South Carolina moves on the second round for the first time since 2021 after eliminating Atlanta 4 games to 2 in the Division Semifinals. Charlie Combs leads the playoffs after the opening round with six goals while his eight points are tied for fourth. Connor Moore is tied for first among defensemen with six points (0g-6a).

In the regular-season, Florida went 5-0-1 against the Stingrays with South Carolina going 1-5-0 against the Everblades. Tarun Fizer led the Everblades with three goals with Kyle Betts (2g-4a) and Oliver Chau (2g-4a) sharing the team lead with six points each. Johnson was 3-0-1 with a 1.49 goals-against average in four appearances. Simon Pinard paced South Carolina with three goals and four points during the six-game series.

Game 1 - Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 2 - Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina

Game 4 - Friday, May 15 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina

Game 5 - Sunday, May 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Central Division Finals

#1 Fort Wayne Komets vs. #2 Toledo Walleye

Series Matchup Sheet

For the second consecutive year, Fort Wayne and Toledo meet in the Central Division Finals. The Walleye prevailed 4 games to 2 in 2025, and have won four of the five previous postseason matchups between the two teams.

Fort Wayne defeated Indy 4 games to 1 in the Central Division Semifinals. Austin Magera is tied for the playoff lead with 10 points (3g-7a) while Samuel Jonsson won both of his appearances against the Fuel, including a shutout in the series-clinching game on Sunday.

Toledo dispatched Bloomington in six games in the opening round. Brandon Hawkins paced the Walleye with eight points (3g-5a), which is tied for fourth through one round. Carter Gylander saw action in five of the six games against the Bison, going 4-1 with a 2.61 goals-against average.

The Komets went 4-4-1 against Toledo during the regular season with the Walleye going 5-3-1. Alex Aleadi's five goals led Fort Wayne with Jalen Smereck posting a team-best 11 points (3g-8a). Tanner Dickson scored a team-leading four goals for Toledo with Hawkins' led the Walleye with 11 points (2g-9a).

Game 1 - Sunday, May 10 at 5:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 2 - Tuesday, May 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 3 - Thursday, May 14 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 4 - Friday, May 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 5 - Saturday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 19 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 20 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Mountain Division Finals

#1 Kansas City Mavericks vs. #2 Allen Americans

Series Matchup Sheet

Two of the three highest-scoring teams in the ECHL during the regular season meet in the Mountain Division Finals. Allen led the league with 3.72 goals per game while Kansas City finished third at 3.54. The Americans have won each of the previous two playoff meetings between the teams, winning in six games in both the 2016 Western Conference Semifinals and 2023 Mountain Division Semifinals.

The Mavericks swept Tahoe in the first round to return to the Division Finals for the third season in a row. Bobo Carpenter (3g-2a), Lucas Sowder (3g-2a), Jake McLaughlin (2g-3a) and Landon McCallum (0g-5a) all notched five points in the victory over the Knight Monsters. In net, Jack LaFontaine and Dylan Wells each picked up a pair of wins in the series, allowing a combined total of five goals in the four games.

Allen eliminated Idaho 4 games to 1 in the Mountain Division Semifinals. Danny Katic is tied for second through one round with five goals and is tied for the playoff lead with 10 points. Brayden Watts is right behind him with nine points (4g-5a). The Americans used three different goaltenders in the opening round - Marco Costantini, Brett Mirwald and Jackson Parsons - with each recording at least one win.

Kansas City went 4-1-2 against the Americans during the regular season with Allen going 3-2-0, with each of its wins coming in the final three head-to-head meetings. Sowder and David Cotton shared the team lead for Kansas City with three goals each, with four different players posting a team-best seven points. Watts was Allen's top offensive threat in the season series with nine points (1g-8a).

Game 1 - Saturday, May 9 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 2 - Sunday, May 10 at 4:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 13 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 4 - Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 5 - Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 19 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 20 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)







ECHL Stories from May 7, 2026

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