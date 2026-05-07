Season in Review - Attendance Grows in 2025-26

Published on May 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release









Atlanta Gladiators fans support the team

(Atlanta Gladiators) Atlanta Gladiators fans support the team(Atlanta Gladiators)

Duluth, GA - The 2025-26 season was a memorable one, on and off the ice, as the Gladiators returned to the Kelly Cup Playoffs and reached milestones in attendance and year over year growth.

The Gladiators welcomed 171,354 fans to Gas South Arena this season for an average attendance of 4,759 across all 36 home games. This was an average of 556 more than the 2024-25 season - a 13% increase in year over year growth.

We welcomed 871 new season ticket holders into the Gladiators family, marking a 15% increase in overall ticket holders, with a 26% increase in year-over-year revenue. We also brought in a variety of different groups, with 44,477 group tickets sold throughout the season.

In the 2025-26 season, the Gladiators hosted 10 games with over 6,000 fans in attendance, with the highest attended game being Star Wars Night. 8,267 fans packed the house for a 3-0 win over the Greensboro Gargoyles!

The Gladiators organization would like to thank fans for their support this season and can't wait to welcome fans, new and returning, to Gas South Arena for the 2026-27 season!

Follow the Gladiators on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, and YouTube to stay up to date with all the latest news and events during the offseason.

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