Americans Weekly

Published on May 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans right wing Danny Katic (right)

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans right wing Danny Katic (right)(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (4-1), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Kansas City Mavericks (4-0) in the Mountain Division Finals, with Game 1 set for Saturday night in Kansas City.

#2 Allen Americans (4-1) vs. #1 Kansas City Mavericks (4-0)

Game 1 - Saturday, May 9th at 7:05 p.m. Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 2 - Sunday, May 10th at 4:05 p.m. Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 13th at 7:10 p.m. CUTX Event Center

Game 4 - Saturday, May 16th at 7:10 p.m. CUTX Event Center

Game 5 - Sunday, May 17th at 2:10 p.m. CUTX Event Center

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 19 at 7:05 p.m. Cable Dahmer Practice Arena (No Fans Allowed)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 20th at 7:05 p.m. Cable Dahmer Practice Arena (No Fans Allowed)

*Games 5, 6, and 7 are if necessary

* All times are Central Daylight Time

Post Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (5) Danny Katic

Assists - (5) Danny Katic and Brayden Watts

Points - (10) Danny Katic (Leads the ECHL)

Power Play Goals - (3) Danny Katic (Second in the league).

Power Play Assists - (4) Brayden Watts (Leads the ECHL)

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Sam Sedley (Tied for First overall)

Shorthanded Assists - NA

Game Winning Goals - (1) Mark Duarte and three others

First Goal - (1) Andre Anania and Brayden Watts

Insurance Goals - (1) Danny Katic and two others

Penalty Minutes - (16) Spencer Asuchak and Andre Anania

Plus/Minus - (+6) Sam Sedley

Shots on Goal - (18) Mark Duarte

Save Percentage - (1.000) Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (0.00) Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (2) Brett Mirwald

Americans Notables:

- Danny Katic leads the team with 10 points.

- Brayden Watts has a five-game point streak.

- Danny Katic is tied for second overall with five playoff goals.

- Danny Katic has a point or more in five straight playoff games.

- Andre Anania and Spencer Asuchak are tied for the team lead with 16 PIMS each.

- Danny Katic is tied for first overall in the league averaging 2.00 points per game.

- Mark Duarte leads the Americans in shots on goal with 18.

-Sam Sedley is tied for first overall with one (1) Shorthanded Goal.

- Danny Katic is ranked second in the ECHL with three Power Play Goals.

- Sam Sedley leads the Americans in Plus/Minus at +6.

- Brayden Watts leads the ECHL with four (4) Power Play Assists.

- The Americans are 2-0 at home this postseason.

- The Americans are 1-0 in Overtime Games.

- Danny Katic leads the ECHL with five (5) Power Play Points.

. The Americans won their final three games in the season series against Kansas City.

- The Americans led the ECHL this season with 10 regular season Hat Tricks, and one in the postseason. (Danny Katic had four).

- Brayden Watts is tied for second with four (4) Power Play Points.

- Danny Katic is fifth in Shooting Percentage at 41.7 %.

- Sam Sedley is tied for second with five points by a D-Man.

- The Americans are 2-0 when scoring first.

- The Americans Power Play is third at 28.6 %.

- The Americans Penalty Kill Ranks 13th at 75.0 %

- The Americans are outscoring their opponent 9-3 in the third period.

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ECHL Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.