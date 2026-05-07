Americans Weekly
Published on May 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (4-1), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Kansas City Mavericks (4-0) in the Mountain Division Finals, with Game 1 set for Saturday night in Kansas City.
#2 Allen Americans (4-1) vs. #1 Kansas City Mavericks (4-0)
Game 1 - Saturday, May 9th at 7:05 p.m. Cable Dahmer Arena
Game 2 - Sunday, May 10th at 4:05 p.m. Cable Dahmer Arena
Game 3 - Wednesday, May 13th at 7:10 p.m. CUTX Event Center
Game 4 - Saturday, May 16th at 7:10 p.m. CUTX Event Center
Game 5 - Sunday, May 17th at 2:10 p.m. CUTX Event Center
Game 6 - Tuesday, May 19 at 7:05 p.m. Cable Dahmer Practice Arena (No Fans Allowed)
Game 7 - Wednesday, May 20th at 7:05 p.m. Cable Dahmer Practice Arena (No Fans Allowed)
*Games 5, 6, and 7 are if necessary
* All times are Central Daylight Time
Post Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (5) Danny Katic
Assists - (5) Danny Katic and Brayden Watts
Points - (10) Danny Katic (Leads the ECHL)
Power Play Goals - (3) Danny Katic (Second in the league).
Power Play Assists - (4) Brayden Watts (Leads the ECHL)
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Sam Sedley (Tied for First overall)
Shorthanded Assists - NA
Game Winning Goals - (1) Mark Duarte and three others
First Goal - (1) Andre Anania and Brayden Watts
Insurance Goals - (1) Danny Katic and two others
Penalty Minutes - (16) Spencer Asuchak and Andre Anania
Plus/Minus - (+6) Sam Sedley
Shots on Goal - (18) Mark Duarte
Save Percentage - (1.000) Jackson Parsons
Goals against average (0.00) Jackson Parsons
Goalie Wins - (2) Brett Mirwald
Americans Notables:
- Danny Katic leads the team with 10 points.
- Brayden Watts has a five-game point streak.
- Danny Katic is tied for second overall with five playoff goals.
- Danny Katic has a point or more in five straight playoff games.
- Andre Anania and Spencer Asuchak are tied for the team lead with 16 PIMS each.
- Danny Katic is tied for first overall in the league averaging 2.00 points per game.
- Mark Duarte leads the Americans in shots on goal with 18.
-Sam Sedley is tied for first overall with one (1) Shorthanded Goal.
- Danny Katic is ranked second in the ECHL with three Power Play Goals.
- Sam Sedley leads the Americans in Plus/Minus at +6.
- Brayden Watts leads the ECHL with four (4) Power Play Assists.
- The Americans are 2-0 at home this postseason.
- The Americans are 1-0 in Overtime Games.
- Danny Katic leads the ECHL with five (5) Power Play Points.
. The Americans won their final three games in the season series against Kansas City.
- The Americans led the ECHL this season with 10 regular season Hat Tricks, and one in the postseason. (Danny Katic had four).
- Brayden Watts is tied for second with four (4) Power Play Points.
- Danny Katic is fifth in Shooting Percentage at 41.7 %.
- Sam Sedley is tied for second with five points by a D-Man.
- The Americans are 2-0 when scoring first.
- The Americans Power Play is third at 28.6 %.
- The Americans Penalty Kill Ranks 13th at 75.0 %
- The Americans are outscoring their opponent 9-3 in the third period.
Images from this story
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Allen Americans right wing Danny Katic (right)
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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