Mariners Middle Games of North Division Finals Starting Monday

Published on May 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, host Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) of the North Division Finals against the Wheeling Nailers this Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, at the Cross Insurance Arena, looking to climb back in the series that they currently trail two games to none. The Mariners dropped Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven this past weekend in West Virginia.

Game 3 is Monday night at the Cross Insurance Arena, the first second round home game in Mariners team history. The puck drops at 7:00 PM. Game 4 is on Tuesday night, also at 7:00 PM. If the Mariners win at least one of the next two, Game 5 will be Wednesday night at 7:00 PM. The Mariners return to the Cross Insurance Arena just five days removed from their thrilling win in Game 7 of North Division Semifinals, defeating the Adirondack Thunder 3-1 on Wednesday to clinch their first ever playoff series victory.

Wheeling leads the North Division Finals series 2-0 after wins of 4-3 (OT) and 4-1 on Friday and Saturday night at WesBanco Arena. The Mariners had three one-goal leads in Game 1 but ultimately fell on Ryan McAllister's game-winner at 3:10 of sudden death. The Nailers scored three unanswered goals in Game 2, despite Maine's 33-23 shot advantage in the game. The Nailers are now 6-1 in the postseason, after taking down the Reading Royals in five games in Round 1. Wheeling is the top-seeded team in the North, winning the division with 98 points in the regular season.

The Mariners get a boost to their blue line with the return of defenseman Loke Johansson, who had been recalled to the Providence Bruins following Game 4 of the first round. With Providence eliminated by the Springfield Thunderbirds this past Thursday, Johansson has re-joined the Mariners playoff roster. He has not yet appeared in the North Division Finals.

If the series continues beyond Wednesday, Games 6 and 7 will be back in Wheeling on Saturday, May 16th and Sunday May 18th - both 7:10 PM faceoffs at WesBanco Arena. The winner of the series takes on either the Florida Everblades or the South Carolina Stingrays in the Eastern Conference Finals. Florida currently leads the South Division Finals, 2-0.

The Mariners 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs are presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Tickets to all games this week are available at MarinersOfMaine.com/playoffs, at a rate of $15 for all single game seats (not including fees). Premium seating options and discounts for groups of 10 or more are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE. All playoff games are live streamed on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey.tv and MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop. Monday's game will also be carried on Prime Video.







ECHL Stories from May 11, 2026

Mariners Middle Games of North Division Finals Starting Monday - Maine Mariners

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