Solar Bears Announce Dates for Opening Night and School Day Game

Published on May 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the dates for its home opening game on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at a time to be determined and our 10th annual School Day Game on Tuesday, November 3 at 10:30 a.m.

The remainder of the Solar Bears schedule for the 2026-27 season will be announced at a future date and is subject to change based on the release of the 2026-27 NBA schedule.







ECHL Stories from May 11, 2026

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