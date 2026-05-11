Solar Bears Announce Dates for Opening Night and School Day Game
Published on May 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the dates for its home opening game on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at a time to be determined and our 10th annual School Day Game on Tuesday, November 3 at 10:30 a.m.
The remainder of the Solar Bears schedule for the 2026-27 season will be announced at a future date and is subject to change based on the release of the 2026-27 NBA schedule.
Check out the Orlando Solar Bears Statistics
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