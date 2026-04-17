Syracuse Crunch Recall Chris Harpur and Jon Gillies from Solar Bears, Edmonton Oilers Reassign Connor Ungar to Bakersfield AHL

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled goaltender Jon Gillies (4/15) and defenseman Chris Harpur from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears. The Edmonton Oilers of the National Hockey League (NHL) have reassigned goaltender Connor Ungar to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL (4/16). Additionally, the Orlando Solar Bears have signed goaltender Dominic Basse to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Gillies, 32, has appeared in 34 games with the Solar Bears this season, posting a 14-16-2 record with a 2.88 goals against average (GAA) and .905 save percentage (SV%) and earned two shutouts.

Gillies is 2-0-0 in two AHL appearances this season for the Syracuse Crunch, with a 2.00 GAA and a .933 SV%.

Gillies has logged 275 professional games over nine seasons across the NHL, AHL, and ECHL.

Ungar, 24, has appeared in 25 games this season with the Orlando Solar Bears, Fort Wayne Komets and Greensboro Gargoyles, posting a 11-9-4 record with a 2.33 Goals Against Average and .920 save percentage.

Ungar earned a 9-2-1 record in 12 AHL appearances this season, with six consecutive victories from December 20 - January 16.

The 6-foot, 190-pound netminder played one season of college hockey for Brock University of U SPORTS, where he posted a 20-6-0 record during the 2023-24 season, earning the Clare Drake Award as USports Rookie of the Year, U SPORTS All-Rookie Honors, OUA Goaltender of the Year, and OUA First All-Star Team selection.

The Calgary, Alberta native spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League appearing in 87 games for Brandon, Red Deer, and Moose Jaw from 2018-2023. Ungar was 53-20-2 in that span with a 91.7 save percentage.

Ungar was signed by the Edmonton Oilers to a two-year, entry-level contract in March of 2024.

Harpur, 29, has appeared in 19 games this season with Orlando, posting three assists and a plus-2 rating. In 173 ECHL games, all with the Solar Bears, the Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario native has scored 36 points (7g-29a) and earned 134 penalty minutes. In 47 career games with the Crunch over three seasons, Harpur tallied nine assists and 24 penalty minutes. Harpur was signed to a one-year, AHL contract with Syracuse in June of 2025.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman earned 58 points (10g-48a) in 161 games over five seasons at Niagara University. He set the program record for most games played in school history (161), while captaining the roster during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season.

Basse, 24, has appeared in 17 ECHL games this season with the Utah Grizzles and Tahoe Knight Monsters, posting a 7-6-3 record, a 3.80 GAA and an .880 SV%. The Alexandria, Virginia native has also played in four games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL, recording a 2-1 record, a 0.95 GAA, and an .969 SV%.

Prior to his professional career, Basse played five seasons of college hockey for Colorado College (2020-22), St. Cloud State University (2022-24), and finished his graduate season at St. Lawrence University (2024-25). In 95 NCAA games, Basse put up a 34-46-8 mark, with 2.92 GAA and an .896 SV%.

Basse was selected in the sixth round, 167th overall, by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft.







ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.