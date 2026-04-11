Postgame Report: Orlando Solar Bears at Atlanta Gladiators: April 10, 2026
Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
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Richard picks up first pro win on Dyllan Gill's overtime goal
Video Highlights
Final Game Sheet
Tonight's Renewal By Andersen Breakthrough Player of the Game with a goal and an assist is Tyler Bird!
View Partner Offers Here!
Get Tickets Here!
2025-26 season is presented by Renewal By Andersen:
Renewal by Andersen has been a leader in the home improvement industry for decades, renowned for its cutting-edge window and door solutions that combine durability, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal. With a strong presence in the Central Florida market, Renewal by Andersen has been instrumental in transforming homes, offering homeowners superior quality products and exceptional customer service.
About the Orlando Solar Bears:
The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and members of the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America. The Solar Bears are the back-to-back ECHL Marketing Team of the Year for 2023-24, 2024-25, and Game Operations Team of the Year for the 2024-25 season. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.
Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel, and headwear can be purchased at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop.
Media Contact:
Joey Battaino
Director of Communications & Broadcasting
Orlando Solar Bears
jbattaino@orlandosolarbearhockey.com
Connect with us on social media
Orlando Solar Bears | 400 W Church St Suite 250 | Orlando, FL 32801 US
Unsubscribe | Profile | Our Privacy Policy | Notice
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Email from Orlando Solar Bears Richard picks up first pro win on Dyllan Gill's overtime goal Video Highlights Final Game Sheet Tonight's Renewal By Andersen Breakthrough Player of the Game with a goal and an assist is Tyler Bird! View Partner Offers Here! Get Tickets Here! 2025-26 season is presented by Renewal By Andersen: Renewal by Andersen has been a leader in the home improvement industry for decades, renowned for its cutting-edge window and door solutions that combine durability, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal. With a strong presence in the Central Florida market, Renewal by Andersen has been instrumental in transforming homes, offering homeowners superior quality products and exceptional customer service. About the Orlando Solar Bears: The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and members of the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America. The Solar Bears are the back-to-back ECHL Marketing Team of the Year for 2023-24, 2024-25, and Game Operations Team of the Year for the 2024-25 season. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year. Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel, and headwear can be purchased at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop. Media Contact: Joey Battaino Director of Communications & Broadcasting Orlando Solar Bears jbattaino@orlandosolarbearhockey.com Connect with us on social media Orlando Solar Bears | 400 W Church St Suite 250 | Orlando, FL 32801 US Unsubscribe | Update Profile | Our Privacy Policy | Constant Contact Data Notice
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Richard picks up first pro win on Dyllan Gill's overtime goal
Video Highlights
Final Game Sheet
Tonight's Renewal By Andersen Breakthrough Player of the Game with a goal and an assist is Tyler Bird!
View Partner Offers Here!
Get Tickets Here!
2025-26 season is presented by Renewal By Andersen:
Renewal by Andersen has been a leader in the home improvement industry for decades, renowned for its cutting-edge window and door solutions that combine durability, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal. With a strong presence in the Central Florida market, Renewal by Andersen has been instrumental in transforming homes, offering homeowners superior quality products and exceptional customer service.
About the Orlando Solar Bears:
The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and members of the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America. The Solar Bears are the back-to-back ECHL Marketing Team of the Year for 2023-24, 2024-25, and Game Operations Team of the Year for the 2024-25 season. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.
Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel, and headwear can be purchased at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop.
Media Contact:
Joey Battaino
Director of Communications & Broadcasting
Orlando Solar Bears
jbattaino@orlandosolarbearhockey.com
Connect with us on social media
Orlando Solar Bears | 400 W Church St Suite 250 | Orlando, FL 32801 US
Unsubscribe | Profile | Our Privacy Policy | Notice
ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026
- Grainger Scores Game Winner, Cyclones Take First of Two against Toledo in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Postgame Report: Orlando Solar Bears at Atlanta Gladiators: April 10, 2026 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Drop Series Opener, 3-1, to Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Allen Scores Five Unanswered to Defeat Knight Monsters on Home Ice, 6-2 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Oilers Tie ECHL-Era Best Winning Streak, Silencing Surging Steelheads for Sixth Straight - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Drop 4-1 Decision to Everblades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Rally, But Fall Short in Overtime Loss to Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Falter on Road, Komets Pull Away in Second - Kalamazoo Wings
- Third-Period Push Puts Fuel Past Heartlanders, 2-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Hold off Gargoyles 5-4 in First Trip to Greensboro - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Claim Come from Behind Victory in Iowa - Indy Fuel
- A Battle to the Very End, But the Lions Fall 4-3 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Komets Rip Wings 5-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Vidmar's Pair Helps Mariners Sink Admirals - Maine Mariners
- Royals Edge Nailers, 3-2 in Weekend Opener - Wheeling Nailers
- Early Deficit Costs Admirals in Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Clinch Playoff Spot with 4-3 Win over Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 10 - ECHL
- Jonathan Forsberg Hired as the Market President, Zawyer Sports - Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Gargoyles Sign Brown, DeSantis, Humphrey for Final Home Stand - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Rush to Honor Garrett Klotz's 700th Professional Game Before Season Finale - Rapid City Rush
- Jacob Hudson Loaned to Providence Bruins - Maine Mariners
- Rush Game Notes: April 10, 2026 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Face Stingrays on Skunk Ape Night - Florida Everblades
- Americans Host Tahoe Tonight - Allen Americans
- Cesana Recalled to Charlotte Checkers - Savannah Ghost Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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