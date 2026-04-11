Postgame Report: Orlando Solar Bears at Atlanta Gladiators: April 10, 2026

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







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Email from Orlando Solar Bears > The following 2 styles are for handling signup landing pages > Set the default value for the targeted layout to display: none > .layout--email_signup_fineprint

Richard picks up first pro win on Dyllan Gill's overtime goal

Video Highlights

Final Game Sheet

Tonight's Renewal By Andersen Breakthrough Player of the Game with a goal and an assist is Tyler Bird!

View Partner Offers Here!

Get Tickets Here!

2025-26 season is presented by Renewal By Andersen:

Renewal by Andersen has been a leader in the home improvement industry for decades, renowned for its cutting-edge window and door solutions that combine durability, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal. With a strong presence in the Central Florida market, Renewal by Andersen has been instrumental in transforming homes, offering homeowners superior quality products and exceptional customer service.

About the Orlando Solar Bears:

The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and members of the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America. The Solar Bears are the back-to-back ECHL Marketing Team of the Year for 2023-24, 2024-25, and Game Operations Team of the Year for the 2024-25 season. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel, and headwear can be purchased at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop.

Media Contact:

Joey Battaino

Director of Communications & Broadcasting

Orlando Solar Bears

jbattaino@orlandosolarbearhockey.com

Connect with us on social media

Orlando Solar Bears | 400 W Church St Suite 250 | Orlando, FL 32801 US

Unsubscribe | Profile | Our Privacy Policy | Notice

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Email from Orlando Solar Bears Richard picks up first pro win on Dyllan Gill's overtime goal Video Highlights Final Game Sheet Tonight's Renewal By Andersen Breakthrough Player of the Game with a goal and an assist is Tyler Bird! View Partner Offers Here! Get Tickets Here! 2025-26 season is presented by Renewal By Andersen: Renewal by Andersen has been a leader in the home improvement industry for decades, renowned for its cutting-edge window and door solutions that combine durability, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal. With a strong presence in the Central Florida market, Renewal by Andersen has been instrumental in transforming homes, offering homeowners superior quality products and exceptional customer service. About the Orlando Solar Bears: The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and members of the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America. The Solar Bears are the back-to-back ECHL Marketing Team of the Year for 2023-24, 2024-25, and Game Operations Team of the Year for the 2024-25 season. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year. Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel, and headwear can be purchased at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop. Media Contact: Joey Battaino Director of Communications & Broadcasting Orlando Solar Bears jbattaino@orlandosolarbearhockey.com Connect with us on social media Orlando Solar Bears | 400 W Church St Suite 250 | Orlando, FL 32801 US Unsubscribe | Update Profile | Our Privacy Policy | Constant Contact Data Notice

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Email from Orlando Solar Bears > The following 2 styles are for handling signup landing pages > Set the default value for the targeted layout to display: none > .layout--email_signup_fineprint

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Richard picks up first pro win on Dyllan Gill's overtime goal

Video Highlights

Final Game Sheet

Tonight's Renewal By Andersen Breakthrough Player of the Game with a goal and an assist is Tyler Bird!

View Partner Offers Here!

Get Tickets Here!

2025-26 season is presented by Renewal By Andersen:

Renewal by Andersen has been a leader in the home improvement industry for decades, renowned for its cutting-edge window and door solutions that combine durability, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal. With a strong presence in the Central Florida market, Renewal by Andersen has been instrumental in transforming homes, offering homeowners superior quality products and exceptional customer service.

About the Orlando Solar Bears:

The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and members of the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America. The Solar Bears are the back-to-back ECHL Marketing Team of the Year for 2023-24, 2024-25, and Game Operations Team of the Year for the 2024-25 season. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel, and headwear can be purchased at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop.

Media Contact:

Joey Battaino

Director of Communications & Broadcasting

Orlando Solar Bears

jbattaino@orlandosolarbearhockey.com

Connect with us on social media

Orlando Solar Bears | 400 W Church St Suite 250 | Orlando, FL 32801 US

Unsubscribe | Profile | Our Privacy Policy | Notice







ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

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