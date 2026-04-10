Jacob Hudson Loaned to Providence Bruins

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Friday, that forward Jacob Hudson has been loaned to Providence. Hudson is having a career year in Maine, leading the team with 23 goals.

A 25-year-old forward from Antigonish, NS, Hudson is in his second season with the Mariners, having already set career highs in goals (23), assists (26), and points (49). He's played in 137 career ECHL games over three seasons - beginning with the South Carolina Stingrays in 2023-24.

Hudson made his AHL debut last April, skating in two games for the Springfield Thunderbirds. He scored a goal on his first shift.

The Mariners are hosting the Norfolk Admirals in a Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" beginning Friday at 7:15 PM with Lumberjack Night, presented by Hancock Lumber. Saturday is Pride Night at 6 PM, and Sunday is Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Venture Solar, a 3 PM puck drop. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

Tickets for the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs, with dates, time, and opponent still to be determined. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

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