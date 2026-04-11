Vidmar's Pair Helps Mariners Sink Admirals

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, defeated the Norfolk Admirals 6-3 on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena in the first of a three-game weekend series. Sebastian Vidmar led a group of three Mariners with multi-point games, scoring twice in the victory.

The Mariners jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals in the opening period. Robert Cronin got it started at 2:40 when the Mariners caught Norfolk in a line change, prompting Michael Underwood to send Cronin down the right wing for a wrister between the pads of Isaac Poulter. Vidmar doubled the Mariners lead at 8:37 of the first when he undressed Poulter on a shorthanded breakaway.

Norfolk would net a shorthanded goal of their own to get on the board at 2:41 of the second when Jack O'Leary ripped a wrister past Cavallin from the left circle on a 2-on-1 break. Maine restored its two-goal lead about three minutes later as Mitch Deelstra followed Ty Cheveldayoff's shot and punched one past Poulter on the doorstep. Ryan McGuire set it up from below the goal line for his first point as a Mariner.

Maine opened a four-goal lead with two early in the third. Max Andreev set up Zach Jordan in the slot at 1:26 to make it a 4-1 game, before Vidmar netted his second of the night, finishing a feed from Wyllum Deveaux at 3:48. Norfolk got a pair of goals back at 8:49 from Marko Reifenberger and 11:53 from Jaydon Dureau to make things interesting, but Brooklyn Kalmikov's empty net goal at 15:09 sealed the victory.

The Mariners set a new team record by moving to 89 points on the season and can lock up home ice advantage in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a win on Saturday.

The Mariners (40-19-6-3) continue the Three Dollar Deweys Threekend against Norfolk with Pride Night on Saturday at 6 PM, before Fan Appreciation Night on Sundyat at 3 PM, presented by Venture Solar. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Tickets for the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs, with dates, time, and opponent still to be determined. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

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