Komets Rip Wings 5-1

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets squared off with Kalamazoo for the first time since December 14 at the Coliseum on Friday.

Defenseman Tyson Feist opened the scoring with his second strike of the season at 4:50, with assists going to Jalen Smereck and Austin Magera to put the Komets up 1-0 after the first period.

The second period turned into the William Dufour show as he scored at 5:49, 6:50 on the power play, and again at 9:19 for the Komets' first hat trick of the season and the first natural hatty since 2023.

The Komets took a 4-0 lead into the third period and watched as the Wings scored a shorthanded goal at 9:47, which was answered at 10:01 by Matt Copponi, making the final score. 5-1. Sam Jonsson got the win, making 23 saves.







ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

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