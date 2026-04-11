Komets Rip Wings 5-1
Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets squared off with Kalamazoo for the first time since December 14 at the Coliseum on Friday.
Defenseman Tyson Feist opened the scoring with his second strike of the season at 4:50, with assists going to Jalen Smereck and Austin Magera to put the Komets up 1-0 after the first period.
The second period turned into the William Dufour show as he scored at 5:49, 6:50 on the power play, and again at 9:19 for the Komets' first hat trick of the season and the first natural hatty since 2023.
The Komets took a 4-0 lead into the third period and watched as the Wings scored a shorthanded goal at 9:47, which was answered at 10:01 by Matt Copponi, making the final score. 5-1. Sam Jonsson got the win, making 23 saves.
ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026
- Allen Scores Five Unanswered to Defeat Knight Monsters on Home Ice, 6-2 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Oilers Tie ECHL-Era Best Winning Streak, Silencing Surging Steelheads for Sixth Straight - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Drop 4-1 Decision to Everblades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Rally, But Fall Short in Overtime Loss to Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Falter on Road, Komets Pull Away in Second - Kalamazoo Wings
- Third-Period Push Puts Fuel Past Heartlanders, 2-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Hold off Gargoyles 5-4 in First Trip to Greensboro - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Claim Come from Behind Victory in Iowa - Indy Fuel
- A Battle to the Very End, But the Lions Fall 4-3 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Komets Rip Wings 5-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Vidmar's Pair Helps Mariners Sink Admirals - Maine Mariners
- Royals Edge Nailers, 3-2 in Weekend Opener - Wheeling Nailers
- Early Deficit Costs Admirals in Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Clinch Playoff Spot with 4-3 Win over Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 10 - ECHL
- Jonathan Forsberg Hired as the Market President, Zawyer Sports - Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Gargoyles Sign Brown, DeSantis, Humphrey for Final Home Stand - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Rush to Honor Garrett Klotz's 700th Professional Game Before Season Finale - Rapid City Rush
- Jacob Hudson Loaned to Providence Bruins - Maine Mariners
- Rush Game Notes: April 10, 2026 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Face Stingrays on Skunk Ape Night - Florida Everblades
- Americans Host Tahoe Tonight - Allen Americans
- Cesana Recalled to Charlotte Checkers - Savannah Ghost Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Rip Wings 5-1
- Komets One Point Back of Division Lead
- Komets Gain Point in OT Loss to Iowa
- Komets Get Back on Track with Win over Iowa
- Komets Comeback Falls Short