Fuel Claim Come from Behind Victory in Iowa
Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
CORALVILLE- The Indy Fuel kicked off their weekend in Iowa on Friday night. In the first of three games against the last place team this weekend, Indy took home the 2-1 come from behind win.
1ST PERIOD
Iowa's Grant Ahcan took the game's first penalty at 9:21. He sat for high sticking but the Heartlanders were able to kill it off.
That was the only penalty of the period. Despite outshooting Iowa, 11-3, Indy did not score and they headed into the second frame at 0-0.
2ND PERIOD
Jack Collins headed to the penalty box at 2:56 after taking a tripping penalty, but Indy's Matt Petgrave sat for interference at 4:24. This forced some 4-on-4 time before giving Iowa a power play chance. They did not score.
Iowa's Matthew Argentina took a slashing penalty at 8:11, giving the Fuel another power play chance, but they could not score.
Next, Indy took back-to-back penalties from Eric Martin and Owen Robinson for tripping and holding the stick respectively.
This resulted in a power play goal from Iowa's Ahcan to put the Heartlanders up 1-0 late in the second period. That is how the period ended, with Indy down despite outshooting Iowa 26-16 through two.
3RD PERIOD
At 5:33, Matt Petgrave scored for Indy to tie the game up, 1-1.
Iowa's Cameron Butler took a hooking penalty at 9:33, which put the Fuel on the power play in the third period. Cody Laskosky capitalized on it with a goal assisted by Jesse Tucker and Marcus Joughin. This gave Indy their first lead of the game, 2-1.
With about a minute left in regulation, Iowa pulled their goaltender in favor of the extra attacker but it did not pay off. Time expired before anyone else scored, and Indy took the win 2-1 on Friday night.
These two teams will meet again tomorrow night before closing out the three-game set on Sunday.
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