Fuel Fall in Final Regular Season Meeting with Bison

Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







BLOOMINGTON- After a 15-minute tornado warning delay, the Fuel and Bison faced off for a key playoff race matchup. Special teams was the difference of the game, as Indy allowed three power play goals in the 4-3 loss.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel headed to the power play early, as Bloomington's Ayden MacDonald sat for hooking just 1:34 into the first.

17 seconds after the Bison's penalty kill, Riku Ishida netted his 10th of the season. He was assisted by Chongmin Lee and Ayden MacDonald.

Quickly after the Bloomington goal, Jadon Joseph and Cullen Ferguson headed to the box for roughing.

After the four-on-four expired, Chris Cameron headed to the box for slashing. Bloomington capitalized on the power play, as Riku Ishida netted his 2nd of the night. Shane Ott and Kyle Jackson claimed the assists.

Two minutes after the Bloomington power play goal, Tyler Paquette sat for tripping. The Fuel were able to kill off the penalty kill.

After another delay due to an issue with the Fuel's bench, the period ended as Bloomington outshot the Fuel 11-6.

2ND PERIOD

Indy got on the board with a goal by Jesse Tucker less than five minutes into the second period. Tyler Weiss and Eric Martin earned the assists.

Nothing else was noted on the scoresheet. Indy heavily outshot the Bison 15-4 in the period.

3RD PERIOD

Despite the strong second period for the Fuel, Indy was sent to the penalty kill. Dustin Manz went to the box for holding the stick, less than three minutes into the third.

Thirteen seconds into the penalty kill, Chongmin Lee scores Bloomington's second power play goal of the night. Ayden MacDonald and Kyle Jackson added assists to the goal.

Less than two minutes after Bloomington extended their lead, the Fuel cut it back. Ryan Gaginer netted one past Dryden McKay, assisted by Jason Ahearn and Matt Petgrave.

The Fuel got their second power play opportunity of the game just 7:56 into the third as Brandon Yeamans went to the box for unsportsmanlike conduct.

With 49 seconds left on the power play, Ryan Gaginer headed to the box for interference.

Bloomington netted their third power-play goal of the night, off the stick of Lou-Félix Denis.

Nikita Sedov and Grant Porter assisted Denis' 13th of the season.

Shortly after Bloomington's fourth goal of the game, Sullivan Mack sat for hooking. However, the Fuel were unable to capitalize on special teams, going 0/4.

Around the two-minute mark, Owen Flores was pulled in favor of the extra attacker. The Fuel had a brief, seven second, power play as Nikita Sedov went to the box for delay of game.

The Fuel fell to the Bison 4-3, despite outshooting them 37-23. Indy is back home tomorrow for Fan Appreciation Night against the Kalamazoo Wings.

--INDYFUELHOCKEY.COM--







ECHL Stories from April 3, 2026

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