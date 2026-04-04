Lapenna Shines, Earns First Win with the Lions
Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) won the opening game of the weekend against their rivals, the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins), by a score of 2-1 as part of the playoff race.
The Lions struck first late in the opening period. Jake Gravelle drove down the left wing and fired a quick shot that beat former Lion Luke Cavallin, now with the Mariners, high on the blocker side. Nicholas Girouard and Darick Louis-Jean, back in Trois-Rivières after a three-week stint with the Laval Rocket, picked up assists on the Ontarian's third goal of the season.
Late in the middle frame, Anthony Beauregard intercepted the puck between the faceoff circles in the offensive zone. The Lions' leading scorer capitalized to net his 12th goal of the campaign, sending the home side to the locker room with a two-goal lead.
The visitors cut the deficit late in the third period thanks to Antonio Venuto, who scored his 15th of the season. However, it was too little, too late for the Mariners, who dropped the first game of the weekend.
In goal for the Lions, Francesco Lapenna earned his first ECHL victory with a standout performance. In his second start in the league, the Laval native turned aside 37 of 38 shots, earning first-star honours. At the other end, Luke Cavallin stopped 22 of 24 shots.
Two more matchups between the Lions and the Mariners are scheduled this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Saturday's April 4 game at 3 p.m. will be NASCAR Canada Night, presented by the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières. A tailgate and an autograph session featuring seven drivers, including defending champion Marc-Antoine Camirand and Raphaël Lessard, are also planned.
Tickets are available at lions3r.com or through a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.
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