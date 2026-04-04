Gargoyles Shut out, 6-0, on Friday Night in Allen
Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
ALLEN, TX - The Greensboro Gargoyles were handed their second loss of the week at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, TX as the Allen Americans cruised to a 6-0 victory. Highlighted by a 25 save shutout, Americans rookie goaltender Brett Mirwald was perfect in his first career start.
The Gargoyles took consecutive delay of game penalties separated by four seconds against Ruslan Khazheyev at 7:04, playing the puck in the restricted area, and Austin May at 7:08 sending the puck over the glass off the ensuing faceoff. The Americans capitalized on both, taking a 2-0 lead.
Allen opened the second period with two goals scored 59 seconds apart, Colton Hargrove at 1:59 followed by Quinn Warmuth at 2:58. Kevin Gursoy added one more late in the period for a 5-0 lead through 40 minutes.
In the third, Lukas Sillinger gave the Americans a 6-0 lead with 10:45 remaining in regulation. Allen finished the shutout bid, outshooting Greensboro 39-25.
"We didn't start on the right foot," said Scott Burt. "Tonight, at times, we were caught standing still watching them pass the puck around. If we had one of our opportunities early find the net, maybe it's a different story, but unfortunately it was not a good result."
The Gargoyles have allowed nine power play goals in four games, four coming while shorthanded 5-on-3. "If you watch their power plays today, three times we had chances to get the puck down the ice and we didn't," said Burt. "We can't afford, with the group we have now, to be sitting in the penalty box." The Gargoyles have been shorthanded 19 times over the last four games.
The Gargoyles play their final road game of the season as they finish their trip to Allen on Saturday night, April 3-4, at 8/7 PM CST. The Gargoyles return home for the final six games of the inaugural season, hosting the Worcester Railers on Friday, April 10. Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.
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