Steelheads Outlasted by Mavericks in 5-4 Loss

Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (40-20-6-1) fell to the Kansas City Mavericks (52-10-2-2) 5-4 on Friday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads will take the ice for their regular-season home finale tomorrow night to wrap up their three-game set with Kansas City. Puck drop is set for 7:10 pm MT

Ten minutes into the first period, Kansas City opened the scoring to take a 1-0 lead as Bobo Carpenter ripped a one-timer outside the right circle for his 25th goal of the season.

Idaho knotted the contest up 1-1 later in the period as Liam Malmquist put home a rebound in the crease to net his 25th of the season.

Seven minutes into the second period, David Cotton received a pass from Hudson Wilson and sent the puck past Idaho netminder Ben Kraws from just inside the right circle for a 2-1 Mavericks lead.

Less than a minute later, Ty Pelton-Byce found Kaleb Pearson in the low slot as Pearson deposited the puck behind Dylan Wells to tie the contest 2-2.

Then, just 90 seconds later, Pearson returned the favor, finding Pelton-Byce in the right circle for a one-time power play goal to give the Steelheads their first lead of the night.

Before the frame came to a close, the Mavericks got the last laugh, evening the score once more on a Jackson Jutting power play goal with just 47 seconds left in the period.

In the third, the Steelheads fought back, as Nick Young gave Idaho a 4-3 lead by ripping a point shot into the right corner just under eight minutes into the period for his second ECHL tally.

Seconds later, Cotton took advantage of a broken play at the top of the crease to score his second goal of the night and tie the game 4-4.

With under two minutes remaining in regulation, Kansas City found the game-winner, as Jack Randl put home a Jackson Jutting feed from just inside the right circle to take a 5-4 lead and secure the win by that same score.

Idaho's Ben Kraws made 22 saves in the loss. Kansas City's Dylan Wells turned aside 23 shots in the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) David Cotton (KC, 2-0-2, +1, 2 shots)

2) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDA, 1-2-3, +1, 4 shots)

3) Jackson Jutting (KC, 1-1-2, Even, 3 shots)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".







ECHL Stories from April 3, 2026

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