Admirals Defeat Thunder 6-5 on Controversial Finish

Published on April 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder look for a call against the Norfolk Admirals

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder look for a call against the Norfolk Admirals(Adirondack Thunder)

NORFOLK - The Adirondack Thunder had a game-tying goal called off for goaltender interference with four seconds left in the third on Friday night as the Norfolk Admirals escaped with a 6-5 victory in front of 5,860 at Scope Arena.

After no scoring through most of the first period, Norfolk took the lead as Jack Pascucci fired in his second goal of the year from the blue line. It came with 2:28 left in the first period with assists from Ben Zloty and Brady Fleurent, and the Admirals took the 1-0 lead into the intermission.

The teams combined for six goals in the second period, and Matt Salhany started the scoring on the power play for the Thunder. On the left side of the crease, Salhany snapped in his 16th goal of the year by the right leg pad of goaltender Isaac Poulter. The goal came at 13:39 of the second to tie the game 1-1 with assists from Justin Taylor and Jeremy Hanzel.

Just 11 seconds later, Grant Loven tipped in a shot by Jacob Graves for a one-goal lead. The goal was Loven's ninth of the year with helpers from Graves and Brannon McManus at 13:51 for a 2-1 advantage.

Less than one minute later, the Admirals came back to tie the game as Josh McDougall took the puck at the hash marks and sent a wrister by Jeremy Brodeur for his fourth of the year. Ben Zloty and Nick McCarry were given the assists at 14:46 of the second and the game was tied 2-2.

Adirondack scored another power play goal after a turnover from goaltender Isaac Poulter. Brannon McManus intercepted the clearing attempt and fired a wrist shot over the left shoulder of Poulter from the right circle for a 3-2 lead. The goal was McManus' 27th of the year at 17:15 of the second, unassisted.

Once again, the Admirals scored shortly after to tie the game Jack Pascucci put in his second of the year with 1:33 left in period two. Brody Crane was awarded the only assist on Pascucci's third of the year to even the game, 3-3.

Brandon Osmundson put Norfolk ahead with just 10 seconds remaining in the period on a wrist shot to take a one-goal lead into the second intermission. Brandy Fleurent and Brehdan Engum picked up assists on Osmundson's 21st of the year for the 4-3 advantage.

After the Admirals took a 5-3 lead in the third, Adirondack came back to pull within a goal with the net empty and 33 seconds left in the third period. Brian Carrabes was credited with his 12th of the year from Patrick Grasso and Norfolk's lead was 6-5.

Carrabes scored what he thought was the game-tying goal with four seconds left in the third period, however, it was called off for goalie interference and the Admirals escaped with a 6-5 win. The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena for Fan Appreciation Weekend against Trois-Rivieres April 11-12. Enjoy giveaways and drink specials both games and Sunday, April 12 you could win a jersey off a player's back.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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ECHL Stories from April 3, 2026

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