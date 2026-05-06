Thunder Force Game 7 with 2-1 OT Win over Mariners

Published on May 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Alex Campbell (left) vs. the Maine Mariners

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Alex Campbell (left) vs. the Maine Mariners(Adirondack Thunder)

PORTLAND - Tag Bertuzzi scored late to force extra time and Jeremy Hanzel scored 12:12 into overtime as the Adirondack Thunder forced a Game 7 with a 2-1 victory over the Maine Mariners in Game 6 on Tuesday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

After no scoring in the first period, the Mariners converted on the power play to take the lead. Max Andreev threw the puck to the net from a low angle, and the rebound went to Jacob Hudson for a tap in to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead. The goal was Hudson's fifth of the series at the 5:49 mark with assists from Andreev and Owen Gallatin. The Thunder trailed 1-0 after 40 minutes.

Adirondack needed to score in the third period to keep the season alive and Tag Bertuzzi did that. With the net empty late in regulation, Bertuzzi took a pass from Ryan Wheeler and fired a shot from the right circle that beat goaltender Luke Cavallin. The goal was Bertuzzi's second of the playoffs from Wheeler and Jeremy Hanzel with 1:23 left to force overtime.

In overtime, Jeremy Hanzel took the puck in the left circle and fired a shot that beat Luke Cavallin to his left to force a Game 7 tomorrow night. The goal was Hanzel's first of the playoffs and came at the 12:12 mark of overtime with assists from Tag Bertuzzi and Alex Campbell.

The Adirondack Thunder will visit the Maine Mariners tomorrow night for Game 7 at 7 p.m.

For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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