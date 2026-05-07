Thunder Season Ends in 3-1 Game 7 Loss to Mariners

Published on May 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder and Maine Mariners tangle in Game 7

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder and Maine Mariners tangle in Game 7(Adirondack Thunder)

PORTLAND - The Maine Mariners defeated the Adirondack Thunder in Game 7 on Wednesday night 3-1 to advance to the North Division Final against the Wheeling Nailers.

After no scoring in the first period, Tag Bertuzzi gave the Thunder the lead on the power play as he fired in a one timer from the right circle that beat goaltender Luke Cavallin. The goal was Bertuzzi's third of the playoffs from Conner Hutchison and Kevon O'Neil at the 9:41 mark for the 1-0 lead.

Late in the second, the Mariners tied the game. Jeremy Hanzel was tied up by Shawn Element and that allowed Wyllum Deveaux to get a breakaway chance. Deveaux lifted the puck by the glove of Jeremy Brodeur for his second of the playoffs to tie the game 1-1. The goal came with 1:14 to go and Game 7 was tied after 40 minutes.

Maine took the lead late in regulation as Nick Anderson fired in a slap shot from the blue line with 3:50 remaining. The goal was Anderson's first with assists by Max Andreev and Antonio Venuto give the Mariners a 2-1 lead in Game 7.

Shawn Element added an empty-net goal with 33 seconds left to secure the 3-1 victory and series win.

For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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