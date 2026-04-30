Mariners Take Series Lead with 5-2 Win over Thunder

Published on April 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Jace Isley

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Jace Isley(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Mainer Mariners defeated the Adirondack Thunder in Game 3 on Wednesday night, 5-2, to take a 2-1 series lead in front of 4,057 at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Antonio Venuto opened the scoring for Maine after a great passing play between Max Andreev and Jacob Hudson. From the right side, Hudson found Andreev and he sent the puck to an open Venuto for a tap in goal. It was Venuto's second of the playoffs and came at 13:58 of the first period for the 1-0 lead.

Maine took a 2-0 lead Just under two minutes later as Ty Cheveldayoff took a shot from the right circle that beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur on the right side for his first of the playoffs. It came with 4:06 left in the first period with assists from Linus Hemstrom and Wyllum Deveaux and the Mariners took that lead into the intermission.

The Mariners took a 3-0 lead in the second period as Linus Hemstrom scored his first of the postseason at the 5:40 mark. Loke Johansson and Nick Anderson were awarded the assists on Hemstrom's second point of the night.

Adirondack got on the board at 11:43 of the second as Tanner Edwards hammered a one timer over the shoulder of goaltender Brad Arvanitis. Assists were given to Brannon McManus and Tag Bertuzzi on Edwards' first of the playoffs and the Thunder trailed 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Tag Bertuzzi pulled the Thunder within one early in the third period. Brannon McManus got the puck from Tanner Edwards and set up Bertuzzi in the slot, and he fired a wrist shot by Bran Arvanitis. The goal was Bertuzzi's first of the playoffs from McManus and Edwards just 2:19 into the final frame.

Maine took another two-goal lead as Shawn Element tipped in a shot from Jaxon Bellamy at the point at 7:11 of the third period. The goal was Element's first in his first game back with the Mariners with assists from Bellamy and Jacob Hudson for a 4-2 lead.

Max Andreev added an empty-net goal late in the 5-2 win to take a 2-1 series lead.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena for Game 4 on Friday, May 1, and Game 5 on Saturday, May 2 against Maine at 7 p.m. The first 4,000 fans for Game 4 get a FREE Thunder Rally Towel.

2026 Kelly Cup Playoff tickets are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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ECHL Stories from April 29, 2026

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