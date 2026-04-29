Americans Moving on to Round 2

Published on April 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), played Game 5 of the Mountain Division Semifinals on Tuesday night. Behind a Danny Katic hat trick, the Americans beat the Steelheads 6-3 to win the series in five games.

Idaho jumped on the board first as Kaleb Pearson scored his eighth of the season sliding one through the five hole to put Idaho up 1-0. The Americans had the only power play of the opening period and made the Steelheads pay for their mistake when Danny Katic scored his third of the postseason to even the game at 1-1. The Americans outshot Idaho 10-9 after the first period.

The two teams traded goals twice in the second period. Brayden Watts scored his fourth of the playoffs by walking to the front of the Idaho net and sliding it past Jake Barczewski. Then Spencer Asuchak, with his first of the postseason with 7.9 seconds left on the clock in the period and the two teams were even for the third time in the game. Shots on goal were even at 21-21 after two periods of play.

The third period belonged to the Americans, who scored three times. Danny Katic completed his hat trick, marking the 11th Americans hat trick of the season. With the win the Americans will move on to the Mountain Division Finals to play either Kansas City or Tahoe. Stay tuned for more information on Round 2 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

For tickets to Round 2 of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs contact your Americans Ticket Rep at 972-912-1000.

The Americans win the Best-of-Seven Series 4-1

Game 1, Idaho 1 at Allen 5 Final

Game 2, Idaho 2 at Allen 4 Final

Game 3, Allen 4 at Idaho 3 Final OT

Game 4, Allen 1 at Idaho 5 Final

Game 5, Tuesday, Allen 6 at Idaho 3 Final

Steve Martinson: "In big games it helps to have big plays. Our Power Play made the scoring look easy and our goal with seven seconds left in the second period to tie the game was a big momentum moment for us. I'm proud of how disciplined we played. It was a really good team win."







ECHL Stories from April 29, 2026

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