Americans Lose Another Heartbreaker in KC

Published on May 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), played Game 2 of the Mountain Division Finals on Sunday afternoon in KC, and Kansas City came out on top 1-0.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the opening period, but both had a power-play chance. KC outshot the Americans 9-4 in the opening frame.

The second period featured more of the same. Both teams had scoring chances, with both goalies standing tall. The Americans thought they had a goal as the puck found the back of the Kansas City net, but it was reviewed for goalie interference and wiped out so the score remained 0-0 after forty minutes of play.

The third period brought more frustration. First, the Mavericks scored on the power play on a goal that was reviewed for goalie interference. Then later in the frame the Americans thought they tied the score only to have a review call result in no goal. The Americans pulled Jackson Parsons late in the third period but were unable to get one past Dylan Wells, dropping their second straight game in the series.

The series will shift to North Texas for three games next week with Game 3 scheduled for Wednesday, May 13th at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

#2 Allen Americans (4-3) vs. #1 Kansas City Mavericks (6-0)

Kansas City leads the series 2-0

Game 1 - Americans 1 at Kansas City 2 Final

Game 2 -Americans 0 at Kansas City 1 Final

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 13th at 7:10 p.m. CUTX Event Center

Game 4 - Saturday, May 16th at 7:10 p.m. CUTX Event Center

Game 5 - Sunday, May 17th at 2:10 p.m. CUTX Event Center

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 19 at 7:05 p.m. Cable Dahmer Practice Arena (No Fans Allowed)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 20th at 7:05 p.m. Cable Dahmer Practice Arena (No Fans Allowed)

*Games 5, 6, and 7 are if necessary

* All times are Central Daylight Time







ECHL Stories from May 10, 2026

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