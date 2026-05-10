Romano's Hat Trick Leads Blades to 6-2 Win in Game 2

Published on May 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Anthony Romano scored three goals to lead the Florida Everblades to a 6-2 win over the South Carolina Stingrays in Game 2 of the South Division Finals last night. Florida now leads the best-of-seven series 2-0 over the Stingrays.

Just 90 seconds into the match, Jesse Lansdell's shot arced over the head of Garin Bjorklund and in to give Florida an early 1-0 lead. Later in the frame, Romano got to work with a pair of power play goals, both off quick releases from the left side. The Blades three-goal first had them off to their best start in a game this postseason.

South Carolina found their first goal of the series when Mikey Adamson drifted a shot through a screen and in for his first professional playoff goal. Both teams applied additional pressure in the period, but Florida's lead remained at two goals.

Midway through the third period, Logan Lambdin stuffed home his first of the playoffs at the side of the net to restore Florida's three-goal lead. Late in the frame, the teams traded goals on a Blades power play, as Kyler Kupka's shorthanded strike was quickly countered by Hudson Elynuik's power play tally. South Carolina pulled the goalie, which allowed Romano to deposit the hat trick goal into the empty net.

Cam Johnson made 25 saves for his sixth straight win to start off this playoff run while Garin Bjorklund was handed his second consecutive loss in a 29-save performance.

BLADES BITS

- Florida has scored the first goal in every game in the playoffs so far.

- Five players had multi-point games for Florida.







ECHL Stories from May 10, 2026

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