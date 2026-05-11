ECHL Transactions - May 10

Published on May 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 10, 2026:

Fort Wayne:

Add Dru Krebs, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Reid Pabich, F Placed on Reserve

Add Josh Bloom, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Josh Atkinson, D Placed on Reserve

Add Matt Brown, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Thomas Sinclair, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Marcus Crawford, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Thomas Farrell, D Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Tanner Kelly, F Activated from Reserve

Delete John Waldron, F Placed on Reserve







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