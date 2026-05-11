Komets Win Game One over Toledo

Published on May 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







On Sunday, the Komets hosted Toledo at the Coliseum in game one of the best-of-seven Central Division Final series.

In the first period, Josh Bloom registered his first goal of the playoffs, scoring at 13:53. Late in the frame, with Toledo's Brandon Hawkins in the penalty box, Austin Magera tipped a shot from William Dufour past goaltender Carter Gylander at 18:47 to make it 2-0 Komets.

The Walleye struck in the second period, but the Komets answered as Kirill Tyutyayev accepted a pass from defenseman Tyler Inamoto at 19:10 to give the Komets a 3-1 lead after two periods.

In the final frame, Mathew Brown broke in alone on Gylander, backhanding the puck between the legs his legs to put the Komets up 4-1 at 14:31. Sam Jonsson and the Komets defense stood strong down the streach to give the Komets a 1-0 series lead.







ECHL Stories from May 10, 2026

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