Komets Beef up at Blueline

Published on July 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that three defensemen have agreed to terms for the 75th Anniversary season of Komet hockey. Jonny Tychonick and Olivier LeBlanc have joined the roster, and Dustyn McFaul has re-signed. The team is now up to 10 players under contract for the upcoming season.

Tychonick (tie-KAW-nick), 26, was drafted in the second round of the NHL entry draft by Ottawa in 2018. The 6'0 defenseman played alongside current Komet Matt Miller at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He made his pro debut with the Newfoundland Growlers in 2023, where he registered 16 points (1g, 15a) in 15 playoff games. In 2024, he scored 6 goals with 37 assists in 51 games with the Growlers. The Calgary, Alberta native has spent the last two seasons playing in Sweden, Slovakia, and Germany.

"Jonny is a world-class defenseman and a champion," said head coach Ben Boudreau. "His resume speaks for itself. He's won everywhere he's played. He'll give us a chance to win every night and elevate the talent around him."

LeBlanc, 30, was acquired by the Komets via trade with Tahoe that sent defenseman Louka Henault to the Knight Monsters. He was selected in the 7th round by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and has played 120 games in the ECHL with Kalamazoo, Florida, and Tahoe. He also played three seasons with the University of New Brunswick.

"Olivier comes to the Komets with experience through juniors, college, and pro levels. He has a commitment to hard work and has a team-first mentality that makes him a valuable presence on and off the ice," Boudreau said. "We're happy to have him in Fort Wayne."

McFaul, 25, will be entering his third season with the Komets. The 2018 sixth-round pick of the Boston Bruins has skated in 86 games over the last two seasons.

Visit komets.com for updates on ticket offers, promotional events, schedules, special game jerseys, theme nights, and other highlights for the 75th consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.







ECHL Stories from July 14, 2026

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