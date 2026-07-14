Stingrays Agree to Terms with Twin Brothers Adam and Justin Hall

Published on July 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today they have agreed to terms with forwards Adam and Justin Hall for the 2026-27 season. The twin brothers come to South Carolina following four year careers at the University of Alberta of USports.

The Edmonton, Alberta natives turn pro after both logged 26 points last season for the Golden Bears, tied for the team high. Adam led the Golden Bears in goals last season with 15 and added 11 assists in 27 games for Head Coach Ian Herbers. In 105 games with the University of Alberta, he had 75 points (38g, 37a).

"Adam was a highly sought-after rookie coming out of a great program at the University of Alberta, and we're excited he chose to join the Stingrays," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He's a player who does a lot of the little things that help teams win. He competes hard, plays the game the right way, and gives you everything he has every night. Our fans are going to appreciate the way he plays because he'll do whatever it takes to help the team win and gives 100% effort every shift."

The 6-foot-2, 209 pound forward joined the University of Alberta after four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL), spending two seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and two with the Vancouver Giants. In 2021-22, he had 37 points (17g, 20a) in 60 games with Vancouver. Across 122 games in the WHL, Adam had 54 points (25g, 29a). He also spent two stints with the Spruce Grove Saints of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, producing 26 points (9g, 17a) in 40 games.

"I'm really excited to join the Stingrays," said Adam. "It's a first class organization from top to bottom, and signing in South Carolina was an easy decision. I can't wait to get the season started and do my part to continue the team's tradition of success."

Justin tied his career high in points (26) with 9 goals and a career high 17 assists in 22 games this past season with the Golden Bears. In 99 games at University of Alberta, he had 85 points (35g, 50a) with 120 penalty minutes.

"Justin was one of the top rookie free agents available after finishing his career at the University of Alberta, and we're thrilled to have him joining the Stingrays," said Kallechy. "He's a complete player who can be trusted in all situations, whether it's five-on-five, the power play, or the penalty kill. He has a goal scorer's touch, brings a physical presence, and has the skill to make plays. Players who can score, play hard, and make you tougher to play against are hard to find, and we're excited to add someone with that combination to our group."

The 6-foot-1, 196 pound forward went to the University of Alberta following four seasons in the WHL with Lethbridge, where he was an alternate captain in his final two seasons. In 2021-22, he paced the Hurricanes with 74 points (34g, 40a) and earned WHL Central Second All-Star Team honors. In his WHL career, he had 146 points (62g, 84a) in 188 games.

"Signing with South Carolina was a no brainer," said Justin. "From the moment Adam and I had our first chat with Jesse we felt that it was the place for us. After four years with the Golden Bears at the University of Alberta, I know what a great program looks like, and the Stingrays are that. I can't wait to get down there and get to work!"

The Hall twins join fellow forwards Luka Burzan, Charlie Combs and Alex Dostie for the 2026-27 season under the direction of Head Coach, Jesse Kallechy.

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2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.







ECHL Stories from July 14, 2026

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