Goatheads Add Veteran Defenseman Trevor Zins to Inaugural Roster

Published on July 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

New Mexico Goatheads News Release







The New Mexico Goatheads continue adding experience to their inaugural roster, announcing the signing of defenseman Trevor Zins for the 2026-27 ECHL season.

Zins arrives in New Mexico after splitting the 2025-26 campaign between the Idaho Steelheads, Greensboro Gargoyles and Indy Fuel. The 27-year-old appeared in 65 regular-season games, totaling 17 points (2 goals, 15 assists), before adding three assists in five Kelly Cup Playoff contests with Indy.

"Trevor is a proven professional who brings a highly competitive mindset to our blue line," said Head Coach Zack Stortini. "He has shown the ability to play in all situations, and we're excited about the leadership, character, and professionalism he'll add as we continue building our team and culture."

The Saint Michael, Minnesota native enters his fourth full professional season with more than 200 ECHL regular-season games to his name. Since making his professional debut in 2023, Zins has suited up for the Indy Fuel, Idaho Steelheads and Greensboro Gargoyles, earning a reputation as a dependable, two-way defenseman capable of handling important minutes in all situations.

Before turning pro, Zins played four collegiate seasons, beginning his NCAA career at St. Cloud State before transferring to the University of St. Thomas. He became a key contributor for the Tommies, appearing in 69 games over his final two collegiate seasons while helping establish the program at the Division I level.

Prior to college, Zins spent three seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Trail Smoke Eaters, where he served as an alternate captain during the 2018-19 season.

The addition of Zins strengthens a growing Goatheads blue line as the organization continues to build its inaugural roster ahead of Opening Night this October.

The Goatheads open their historic inaugural season on Friday, Oct. 16, against the Idaho Steelheads at Rio Rancho Events Center. Season Ticket Memberships are available now, giving fans the opportunity to be part of the return of professional hockey to New Mexico.







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