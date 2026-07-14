Rush Re-Sign Rasmus Ekström

Published on July 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the club has re-signed Rasmus Ekström for the 2026-27 season.

Ekström, 21, began his professional career with the Rush in October of 2025 and spent the entirety of last season in Rapid City. In his first year, Ekström played 47 games and totaled 21 points (10g+11a), finishing as the Rush's top-scoring rookie.

"I am back for more," said Ekström. "Excited to wear the Rush jersey again and ready to make this season count. Let's go Rush!"

The native of Stockholm, Sweden is no stranger to the United States, having put together two successful junior seasons with the WHL's Spokane Chiefs before turning pro. Ekström recorded 84 points (41g+43a) in 102 regular season games with Spokane. Previously, Ekström competed at Sweden's highest junior hockey level for three years.

"Rasmus showed us last season what he is capable of and we are excited to see him take that next step," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "His work ethic, along with his skill, make our team better every time he's on the ice."

Ekström is the eighth player from Sweden in Rush franchise history and was the second-youngest member of the 2025-26 team.

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (3): Ryan Wagner, Logan Nelson, Rasmus Ekström

2026-27 Rapid City Rush season tickets and mini plans are on sale now! You can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from July 14, 2026

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