Former ECHL MVP Returns for 2026-2027

Published on July 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, are proud to announce the team has signed forward Hank Crone for the 2026-2027 season.

Hank Crone returns to the Americans for a fourth season after being acquired in a trade last off season. Crone, under Head Coach Steve Martinson, had 50 points in 63 games (13 goals and 37 assists).

"Hank (Crone) has committed to bring his best game this year, and I'm excited to see it." Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson.

The Dallas/Fort Worth native won the ECHL MVP and the Rookie of the Year Award back in the 2022-2023 season, when he led the league in scoring with 105 points. Hank Crone and Chad Costello are the only two Allen Americans players in franchise history to put up 100-point seasons. Costello had three during his playing days with the Americans.

"I'm really excited to be back for another season with the Americans, "noted Hank Crone. " Playing in front of these great fans and this organization means the world to me. This is home for me, and I can't wait to get back on the ice and get this season started. "

Crone played his collegiate hockey with Boston University (2017-2018), University of Denver (2019-2021), and Northern Michigan (2021-2022).

He has five total games in the American Hockey League. Three with the Chicago Wolves (2023-2024), and two with the Ontario Reign (2022-2023).

Hank Crone joins Brayden Watts as the two announced players this summer. The Americans had a great run last year going two rounds in the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Americans open their 18th season of professional hockey this October. The home opener will be on Thursday, October 29th when the Americans make their Frisco,Texas debut at Comerica Center. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.







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