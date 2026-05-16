Game Day Preview: Americans Look to Extend the Series

Published on May 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Djibril Touré in a celebratory mood

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans defenseman Djibril Touré in a celebratory mood(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas- The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play Game 4 of the Mountain Division Finals tonight at 7:10 PM CDT at CUTX Event Center. The Americans need a win to extend the series to Sunday

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:10 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: MIXLR.COM

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On-Ice Reporters: Isabella Keating and Gracee Tucker

Producer: John Beifuss

Editor: Matthew McDowell

Broadcast Interns: Dawson Baker, Deja Jackson

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Playoff Game: Saturday, May 16th in Allen at 7:10 PM

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans

Overall: 4-4

Home: 2-1

Away: 2-3

Last 10: 4-4

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (11) Danny Katic

Goals: (6) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (3) Danny Katic

Assists: (5) Danny Katic, Sam Sedley and Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (4) Brayden Watts

+/- (+6) Danny Katic and Sam Sedley

PIM's (30) Spencer Asuchak

Kansas City Mavericks:

Overall: 7-0

Home: 4-0

Away: 3-0

Last 10: 7-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Points: (9) Bobo Carpenter and two others

Goals: (7) Bobo Carpenter

Power Play Goals: (1) David Cotton and three others

Assists: (5) Landon McCallum

Power Play Assists: (3) Landon McCallum

+/-: (+9) Jake McLaughlin

PIM's (31) Luke Loheit

Looking to Extend the Series: The Americans dropped their third straight game, falling to the Mavericks 7-4 on Wednesday night at CUTX Event Center. The Americans blew leads of 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2 before Kansas City's two unanswered goals put the Mavericks in the lead. Trailing 4-3 in the third period the Americans tied the score at 4-4 on Ty Prefontaine's first goal of the playoffs. Thirty seconds later the Mavericks responded and took the lead for good. Luke Loheit's second goal of the playoffs and second of the game turned out to be the game winning goal. Kansas City added two more goals on their way to a 3-0 series lead with the Americans now a loss away from having their season end. The Mavericks outshot the Americans by eleven (37-26). The two teams combined to go 1-for-10 on the power play. The Americans went 1-for-5. Jackson Parsons started, stopping 30 of 36 shots. Jack Lafontaine started and got the win for Kansas City stopping 22 of 26 Allen shots.

In the Series: The Americans (4-4) have dropped three straight playoff games. With a combined total of four goals in the first two games of the series the two teams combined for 11 goals in Game 3.

Two Times Three: For the first time this season the Americans allowed a hat trick in a game. Kansas City Mavericks forwards Luke Loheit and Bobo Carpenter each had a hat trick in Game 3. The Americans had 11 hat tricks this season. Four of the 11 from Danny Katic.

Overtime Games: The Americans are one of two teams with a perfect record in overtime. The Americans and Atlanta are both 1-0. The Americans' overtime win came in Game 4 of the Mountain Division Semifinals with Colby McAuley scoring the game winner.

When Scoring First: The Americans are 2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game. Their loss came in Game 3 of the Mountain Division Finals.

On the Power Play: The Americans Power Play ranks fifth overall in the postseason at 23.3 % (7-for-30).

Group Tickets, Season Tickets, and Premium Seating for the 2026-27 season are ON SALE NOW by calling 972-912-1000. Single Game Tickets will go on sale Monday, August 3rd.

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Game Day Preview: Americans Look to Extend the Series - Allen Americans

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