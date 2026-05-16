ECHL Transactions - May 16
Published on May 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 16, 2026:
Fort Wayne:
Delete Josh Atkinson, D Placed on Reserve
Add Reid Pabich, F Activated from Reserve
Add Jalen Smereck, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Logan Nelson, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jimmy Glynn, F Activated from Reserve
Toledo:
Add Brandon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Carson Bantle, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Tiernan Shoudy, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Blake Bennett, F Placed on Reserve
Add Tristan Thompson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack Works, F Placed on Reserve
Add Tanner Andrew, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tommy Budnick, D Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from May 16, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - May 16 - ECHL
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