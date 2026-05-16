ECHL Transactions - May 16

Published on May 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 16, 2026:

Fort Wayne:

Delete Josh Atkinson, D Placed on Reserve

Add Reid Pabich, F Activated from Reserve

Add Jalen Smereck, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Logan Nelson, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jimmy Glynn, F Activated from Reserve

Toledo:

Add Brandon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Carson Bantle, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Tiernan Shoudy, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Blake Bennett, F Placed on Reserve

Add Tristan Thompson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack Works, F Placed on Reserve

Add Tanner Andrew, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tommy Budnick, D Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from May 16, 2026

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