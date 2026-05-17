Mavericks Advance to Western Conference Finals with 5-3 Win over Allen

Published on May 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







ALLEN, TX - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Allen Americans 5-3 on Saturday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Game Four of the Mountain Division Finals. With the win, the Mavericks completed the series sweep and advanced to the third round of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Kansas City remains undefeated in postseason play at 8-0.

Jutting recorded a hat trick in the win, scoring twice in the first period before adding his third goal late in the second. Carreau and Carpenter also scored for Kansas City, while Randl recorded three assists.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the opening period, the Mavericks responded with back-to-back goals late in the second period following Allen tying the game at 2-2. Carpenter added an insurance goal in the third period, his eighth goal of the postseason.

Wells earned the win in net for Kansas City after making 34 saves on 37 shots. Jutting was named the game's first star. The Mavericks will now advance to the Western Conference Finals in the third round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.







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