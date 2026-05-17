Nailers Force Game Seven with Overtime Victory

Published on May 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- There will be hockey at WesBanco Arena on Monday night. Emil Pieniniemi scored at the 17-minute mark of overtime for the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night, as they defeated the Maine Mariners, 2-1 in game six of the North Division Final Series. Taylor Gauthier was spectacular in goal with 31 saves for the Nailers, who will play their sixth game seven in team history. The winner of that contest will advance to the Eastern Conference Final.

The Nailers came out with a sense of desperation in the first period, as they outshot Maine, 12-6. Both teams had an opportunity on the power play, but the scoreboard remained blank when the buzzer sounded.

Defense and goaltending continued to shine on both sides during the middle frame, but at the 5:31 mark, Wheeling finally broke through with the opening goal. Zach Urdahl carried the puck into the right side of the offensive zone, with Craig Armstrong skating toward the net. There was also a third player, and that turned out to be the most dangerous one, as Nolan Renwick took a drop pass from Urdahl and whipped a shot into the left side of the cage.

Maine tallied the lone goal of the third period at the 8:15 mark to square the score. A chaotic play resulted in the puck bouncing to Michael Underwood, who drove a shot from the high slot into the left side of the twine. The goal was Underwood's first as a pro, regardless of regular season or playoffs. The Nailers had a 15-5 shots advantage in the third.

Both clubs had loads of chances in overtime, as there were 12 shots each way. The Mariners had a glorious chance to end the series on a breakaway by Ben Allison, but Taylor Gauthier stretched out his right leg to make the denial. At the 17-minute mark, Wheeling scored to force game seven. Urdahl slipped a pass back to the blueline for Emil Pieniniemi, who wired a slap shot into the right side of the net to give the Nailers the 2-1 triumph.

The two netminders were phenomenal. Taylor Gauthier earned the win for Wheeling, as he stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced. Luke Cavallin made 46 saves on 48 shots for Maine.

The North Division Final Series comes down to game seven at WesBanco Arena on Monday at 7:10 p.m. Tickets are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-







ECHL Stories from May 16, 2026

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