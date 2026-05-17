Game 7 Tickets on Sale

Published on May 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







With last night's overtime win, the Nailers are officially set to host the first Game 7 at WesBanco Arena in 10 years.

Our organization was absolutely blown away by the incredible support we received during Game 6. The energy in the building was unmatched, and our fans played a huge role in helping us force one more game.

Now we need you to do it again.

Tomorrow night at 7:10 PM, we take on the Maine Mariners in Game 7 at WesBanco Arena. The stakes couldn't be higher - the winner advances to the next round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

We want every seat filled as we look to create another unforgettable atmosphere.

Get your tickets now and help us PACK WesBanco one more time.

Interested in purchasing 10 or more tickets to any game this season? Let our sales representatives save you money when you purchase through them. Call our office at 304-234-GOAL!

Season tickets for the 2026-2027 season are officially on sale. Call 304-234-GOAL to get your season tickets now!







ECHL Stories from May 17, 2026

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