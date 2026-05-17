Toledo Forces Game 6

Published on May 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







After a loss in game four, the Komets returned to Toledo for game five of the best-of-seven Central Division Final leading the series 3-1.

In the first period, Toledo jumped out to a three-goal lead with scores at 11:59, 13:46, and 18:55 despite the Komets outshooting the Walleye 17-9.

Toledo continued to put goals on the board with their fourth at 4:37 to make it a 4-0 game. Harrison Rees got the Komets on the board to break up the shutout with his first of the playoffs at 18:38, with assists going to Matt Brown and Jalen Smereck.

The Walleye were able to hold off the Komets in the third to make the final score 4-1 to force game six at the Coliseum on Tuesday. Sam Jonsson took the loss, making 25 saves.







ECHL Stories from May 16, 2026

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