Komets Beat Toledo to Take 3-0 Series Lead
Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets returned home on Thursday with a 2-0 series lead against Toledo in the best-of-season Central Division Final series.
In the first period, the Komets skated short-handed for six minutes, resulting in a Toledo goal at 8:58. The Komets countered with an Alex Aleardi strike at 16:05 to tie the game 1-1.
At 15:04 of the second period, Toledo reclaimed the lead, but it was erased as Austin Magera tipped the puck past goaltender Matt Jurusik with only 15 seconds remaining in the period.
Blake Murray gave the Komets the lead in the third period with his first goal of the playoffs at 5:23, with assists going to Kirill Tyutyayev and Matt Copponi. Late in the stanza, Toledo pulled Jurusik for the extra skater, and Mathew Brown took advantage of a miscue by the Walleye at the Komet blueline and found the back of the empty net to give the Komets a 4-2 win. Sam Jonsson got the win, making 33 saves.
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