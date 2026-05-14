Greensboro Gargoyles Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles are excited to officially announce the club's 2026-27 regular season schedule. The upcoming campaign marks the second season of Gargoyles hockey in Gate City following a memorable inaugural year that brought professional hockey back to Greensboro for the first time in over two decades.
The 2026-27 season will once again feature 72 regular season games, including 36 home contests at First Horizon Coliseum. Fans can expect another exciting year of themed nights, giveaways, community events, and high-energy ECHL action as the Gargoyles continue building one of the league's most electric atmospheres.
The full monthly schedule is listed below.
October
Opening Weekend October 16-17 vs Reading Royals
October 24-25 vs Greensville Swamp Rabbits
October 30-31 at Norfolk Admirals
November
November 1 vs Norfolk Admirals
November 5-7 vs Maine Mariners
November 12, 14-15 vs Worcester Railers
November 20 at South Carolina Stingrays
November 21-22 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits
November 25 vs Norfolk Admirals
November 27-28 at Norfolk Admirals
December
December 4-6 at Trois-Rivieres Lions
December 12-13 at Worcester
December 18, 20 vs South Carolina Stingrays
December 26-27 vs Norfolk Admirals
December 29 at Trenton Ironhawks
December 31 at Adirondack Thunder
January
January 2-3 at Adirondack Thunder
January 8-10 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates
January 15 at Worcester Railers
January 16-17 at Trenton Ironhawks
January 22-24 vs Adirondack Thunder
January 29-31 vs Trenton Ironhawks
February
February 5-6 at Atlanta Gladiators
February 7 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits
February 11-12 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates
February 13 at Savannah Ghost Pirates
February 19-20 at Reading Royals
February 26-28 vs Reading Royals
March
March 5-7 at Trois-Rivieres Lions
March 12-13 at Orlando Solar Bears
March 17, 19 at Jacksonville Icemen
March 20-21 at Savannah Ghost Pirates
March 26-27 vs Trois-Rivieres Lions
March 31 vs South Carolina Stingrays
April
April 2-3 at Maine Mariners
April 7-8, 11 vs Trenton Ironhawks
Additional details regarding promotional nights, specialty jerseys, giveaways, broadcast information, and theme night announcements will be released throughout the offseason.
Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Fans can secure their seats and join the Gatekeepers, or find more information by visiting gargoyleshockey.com.
Follow the Gargoyles all offseason long on social media @GSOGargoyles for schedule updates, roster news, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.
ECHL Stories from May 14, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - May 14 - ECHL
- Thunder Unveils 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Wichita Thunder
- New Mexico Goatheads Announce Inaugural 2026-27 Schedule - New Mexico Goatheads
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2026-27 ECHL Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Releases 2026-27 Schedule - ECHL
- Bison Announce Full 2026-27 Season Schedule - Bloomington Bison
- Nailers Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Announce 2026-27 Season Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Announce 2026-27 Season Schedule - Rapid City Rush
- Walleye Announce 2026-27 Season Schedule - Toledo Walleye
- Greensboro Gargoyles Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Maine Mariners Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Maine Mariners
- Cyclones Set for 25th ECHL Season, Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Announce 2026-27 Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Adirondack Thunder Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Americans Announce 2026-2027 Schedule - Allen Americans
- Knight Monsters Release Schedule for 2026-2027 Season - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mavericks Defeat Allen 7-4 in Game Three of Mountain Division Finals - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals Release 25th Anniversary Regular Season Schedule - Reading Royals
- Americans on the Brink After 7-4 Loss - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Gargoyles Stories
- Greensboro Gargoyles Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
- Head Coach Scott Burt Relieved of Duties
- Inaugural Season Comes to a Close in Front of 7,342
- Khazheyev Saves 32 in Goaltending Battle, Admirals Win, 3-0
- School Day Success as Gargoyles Dazzle in Front of 16,867