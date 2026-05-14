Greensboro Gargoyles Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles are excited to officially announce the club's 2026-27 regular season schedule. The upcoming campaign marks the second season of Gargoyles hockey in Gate City following a memorable inaugural year that brought professional hockey back to Greensboro for the first time in over two decades.

The 2026-27 season will once again feature 72 regular season games, including 36 home contests at First Horizon Coliseum. Fans can expect another exciting year of themed nights, giveaways, community events, and high-energy ECHL action as the Gargoyles continue building one of the league's most electric atmospheres.

The full monthly schedule is listed below.

October

Opening Weekend October 16-17 vs Reading Royals

October 24-25 vs Greensville Swamp Rabbits

October 30-31 at Norfolk Admirals

November

November 1 vs Norfolk Admirals

November 5-7 vs Maine Mariners

November 12, 14-15 vs Worcester Railers

November 20 at South Carolina Stingrays

November 21-22 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

November 25 vs Norfolk Admirals

November 27-28 at Norfolk Admirals

December

December 4-6 at Trois-Rivieres Lions

December 12-13 at Worcester

December 18, 20 vs South Carolina Stingrays

December 26-27 vs Norfolk Admirals

December 29 at Trenton Ironhawks

December 31 at Adirondack Thunder

January

January 2-3 at Adirondack Thunder

January 8-10 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates

January 15 at Worcester Railers

January 16-17 at Trenton Ironhawks

January 22-24 vs Adirondack Thunder

January 29-31 vs Trenton Ironhawks

February

February 5-6 at Atlanta Gladiators

February 7 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

February 11-12 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates

February 13 at Savannah Ghost Pirates

February 19-20 at Reading Royals

February 26-28 vs Reading Royals

March

March 5-7 at Trois-Rivieres Lions

March 12-13 at Orlando Solar Bears

March 17, 19 at Jacksonville Icemen

March 20-21 at Savannah Ghost Pirates

March 26-27 vs Trois-Rivieres Lions

March 31 vs South Carolina Stingrays

April

April 2-3 at Maine Mariners

April 7-8, 11 vs Trenton Ironhawks

Additional details regarding promotional nights, specialty jerseys, giveaways, broadcast information, and theme night announcements will be released throughout the offseason.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Fans can secure their seats and join the Gatekeepers, or find more information by visiting gargoyleshockey.com.

Follow the Gargoyles all offseason long on social media @GSOGargoyles for schedule updates, roster news, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.







ECHL Stories from May 14, 2026

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