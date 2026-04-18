School Day Success as Gargoyles Dazzle in Front of 16,867
Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles hosted their first School Day Game as they welcomed 16,867 fans into the First Horizon Coliseum on Thursday morning. The game marked the highest attendance over the last five years in the ECHL as the Gargoyles soared to a 6-2 win over the Norfolk Admirals.
After 1:25 of play, the game was halted for one hour and 14 minutes commencing a mix of dance party, karaoke, and chaos building up the anticipation for the players' return to the ice.
At 11:48 AM, play resumed allowing Nate Hanley to fire up the youthful crowd with his third goal of the season, helped out by Ayodele Adeniye on his first career point 5:44 into regulation. Hanley scored again to open the second period, unassisted at 1:27.
With 2:45 remaining in the second period, Zach White scored his first as a Gargoyle from Jack Seymour and Bryan Huggins. Huggins racked up two points in his ECHL debut after signing with Greensboro from Lake Superior State University.
Norfolk got one back 5:42 into the third to cut into a 3-1 Gargoyles lead, but Greg Smith responded 45 seconds later from Josh Groll and Nick DeSantis. Norfolk cut the lead to two goals once more, scoring with 8:42 remaining, but the Gargoyles returned again 2:27 later on Caden Brown's first career goal. White and Twin City Thunderbirds teammate Roman Kraemer assisted, Kraemer adding his first career ECHL point.
Adeniye banked in his first career goal on an empty net to polish off the 6-2 win, ending a nine-game skid for Greensboro.
The Gargoyles celebrate hockey in the Carolinas on Affiliation Night Friday, April 17 against the Norfolk Admirals, bringing Stone to Storm. The Inaugural Season comes to a close on Sunday, April 19 with their Fan Appreciation Game. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.
#CarvedInStone
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