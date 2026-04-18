Nelson, Heartlanders Stun Bison on Stormy Night, 4-3
Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Bloomington, IL - Iowa Heartlanders forward Jaxon Nelson scored the game-winning goal on the power play with 19.9 seconds to go, slinging the Heartlanders to a 4-3 win over the Bloomington Bison Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena. The game took 3 hours and 29 minutes, the second-longest in team history, due to an hour-long weather delay following the second period from tornado warnings in the area.
On the game-winning goal, Nelson found a hopping puck at the right slot and chopped it in for his team-best 19th of the season, assisted by Cameron Butler and Mike Koster. Jack Collins also scored his first as a pro in the third frame eight minutes in.
Elliot Desnoyers scored twice before the long weather delay in a 16-second span. Iowa overcame a 2-0 deficit for the win and William Rousseau blocked 23 shots in victory.
Dryden McKay suffered defeat with 21 saves.
Both teams scored twice in the second in a wild second frame. Shane Ott (2:32) and Mark Kaleinikovas (14:15) tallied to make it 2-0 Bison. Next, Desnoyers took over on a magical shift to even the score. First, he knifed through the defense, toe dragged and flipped in the puck at the left post for his first goal at 18:26. Sixteen seconds later, Desnoyers finished with flair again, dragging from the right post to the left bar while squeezing between defenders for his second goal.
The Heartlanders visit Bloomington Saturday at 7:00 p.m. to wrap up the team's fifth anniversary season.
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